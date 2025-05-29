3 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Ring in June with this weekend’s open house picks—a cottage in Tenleytown, a Cape Cod in Arlington, and an updated house in Bethesda.

A Tenleytown Cottage

Price: $1.45 million

Where: 4339 Brandywine St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

Lot size: .08 acres

Listing agents: Jennifer Knoll, Compass

Open house: Saturday, May 31, 1 PM — 3 PM

A covered front porch, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, and a spacious backyard are among the selling points of this charming 1929 home.

An Arlington Cape Cod

Price: $1.299 million

Where: 3209 12th St., S

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Lot size: o.15 acres

Listing agents: David Abrams and Claire Abrams, Compass

Open house: Sunday, June 1, 1 PM — 3 PM

This Arlington Village house was renovated earlier this year. Updates include custom cabinetry, new appliances, and a 600-square-foot addition that houses a new primary suite. On the lower level, find a wine cellar with storage for 350 bottles.

A Bethesda House

Price: $1.325 million

Where: 6200 Vorlich Ln.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

Lot size: 0.14 acres

Listing agents: Dominique Rychlik, Compass

Open house: Saturday, May 31, 2 PM — 4 PM

Built in 1939, this house near Glen Echo Park boasts an upgraded kitchen with a breakfast bar, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a large living room with a fireplace. A stone patio and Asian-inspired garden headline the outdoor amenities.

