Weddings

A Colorful Floral Pattern Added Whimsy to This Classic Wedding Design

The custom motiff—pairing perfectly with the flowers—was featured from the invitations to the cake.

Written by
Photographed by Liz Fogarty Photography
Photographs by Liz Fogarty

Three years after they hit it off at a get-together that was meant to set her up with another guy in the group, Lily, a pediatrician from DC, said “yes,” to a proposal from David, an attorney from Philadelphia, on a walk with their corgi, Abraham. (And don’t worry they’re all still friends, they say.)

For their October wedding, the pair aimed to blend a classic DC feel with a whimsical garden vibe by choosing “the most classic DC venue,” and “focusing decor on all things colorful and floral.” Anchoring the design, a custom floral pattern by Emily Baird was repeated throughout the day on their paper goods—including David’s favorite, a collection of custom postcards that were used for the guest book and featured such DC spots as the Georgetown Waterfront—as well as their cake. Cheerful florals—Lily’s favorite element of the day—were another important part of the aesthetic. Hot-pink bridesmaids dresses were among our other favorite details, and one more special touch: late-night cookies shaped like a corgi. Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Venice, Rome, Florence, and Lake Como, where they say the Villa d’Este was their favorite.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

The Details

Photographer: Liz Fogarty Photography

Planning and design: Candy + Co. Events

Venue: The Hay-Adams

Florals: Sweet Root Village

Hairstylist: Anna Fazio

Makeup artist: Erica Basha

Invitations, day-of paper, and floral pattern: Emily Baird Design

Bride’s attire: Lela Rose from Carine’s Bridal; Taller Marmo (reception); Manolo Blahnik (shoes)

Groom’s attire: Custom suit from Michael Thomas Clothiers

Music: DJ Leah Levine

Rentals: Something Vintage, BBJ La Tavola, DC Rental

Dance Floor: Extraordinary Entertainment

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

