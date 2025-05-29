A Colorful Floral Pattern Added Whimsy to This Classic Wedding Design

Three years after they hit it off at a get-together that was meant to set her up with another guy in the group, Lily, a pediatrician from DC, said “yes,” to a proposal from David, an attorney from Philadelphia, on a walk with their corgi, Abraham. (And don’t worry they’re all still friends, they say.)

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their October wedding, the pair aimed to blend a classic DC feel with a whimsical garden vibe by choosing “the most classic DC venue,” and “focusing decor on all things colorful and floral.” Anchoring the design, a custom floral pattern by Emily Baird was repeated throughout the day on their paper goods—including David’s favorite, a collection of custom postcards that were used for the guest book and featured such DC spots as the Georgetown Waterfront—as well as their cake. Cheerful florals—Lily’s favorite element of the day—were another important part of the aesthetic. Hot-pink bridesmaids dresses were among our other favorite details, and one more special touch: late-night cookies shaped like a corgi. Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Venice, Rome, Florence, and Lake Como, where they say the Villa d’Este was their favorite.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

The Details

