Top 10 World Pride Events in DC

1. Pride LGBTQ+ Tour at Congressional Cemetery
June 2 and 7
location_on Congressional Cemetery
This more-than-200-year-old cemetery is one of the few known graveyards in the world with a dedicated LGBTQ+ section. Take a guided tour to learn about Washington’s gay-rights movement and the veterans and advocates buried here in solidarity. Cost: $10.
2. The PowerPop Girls
June 5
location_on Howard Theatre
DJ Aquaria—season-ten winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race—brings her star power to DC for a fan-girl dance party. Twirl all night to the femme-positive tunes of three of pop’s biggest recording artists: Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan. Cost: $28 and up.
3. Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe
June 5
location_on The Anthem
Nonbinary R&B vocalist Janelle Monáe featured the alluring voice of revolutionary disco queen Grace Jones on her latest album, The Age of Pleasure. For Pride month, the out-of-this-world duo team up for a three-city tour, kicking off at the Wharf. Cost: $151 and up.
4. Pride Celebration Concert
June 5
location_on Strathmore
Attend this concert for a good cause. The International Pride Orchestra—composed of LGBTQ+ instrumentalists and allies from around the globe—and beloved local ensemble the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, share the stage in support of the District’s Whitman-Walker health center. Drag performer Peaches Christ will host the colorful program. Cost: $35 and up.
5. Pride on the Pier
June 6–7
location_on The Wharf
The Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier is back—and bigger. On opening night, spectators can wave celebratory flags along the District Pier as a fleet of 30 glammed-up boats cruise the Potomac in the first-ever World Pride Boat Parade. The excitement continues the next day at an all-ages party featuring DJ Honey, drag performances, and fireworks. Cost: Free.
6. WorldPride Music Festival
June 6–7
location_on RFK Festival Grounds
Pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan headline this festival, collaborating with major artists including Zedd, Kim Petras, Sofi Tukker, and Tinashe. There will be three stages of simultaneous performances, which means plenty of space to follow JLo’s lyrical lead on Dance the night away / Live your life and stay young on the floor. Cost: $119 and up for single-day pass, $259 and up for two-day pass.
7. WorldPride 17th Street Block Party
June 6–7
location_on Dupont Circle
The annual celebration is a neighborhood-wide gathering. Restaurants and bars offer food and drink deals as neighbors and visitors listen to live music and enjoy drag performances from area artists. Past events have included games and story time for children. Cost: Free.
8. Fabric of Freedom
June 7
location_on 1235 W St., NE
The ultimate indoor and outdoor nightlife experience arrives in DC to commemorate WorldPride across three stages of live, curated beats, featuring a variety of genres including disco and house. There will be more than nine DJs in the lineup—and of course, a massive dance floor. Cost: $120 and up.
9. WorldPride Parade
June 7
location_on 14th and T sts., NW
The Capital Pride Parade’s rich history of LGBTQ+ activism dates back to the 1970s. This year, the tradition expands to the WorldPride Parade, championing the theme “freedom to be visible.” Hundreds of participants will strut down the 14th Street corridor to Freedom Plaza alongside elaborate floats and grand marshals. Cost: Free.
10. WorldPride Street Festival and Concert
June 7-8
location_on Third St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Check out goods from vendors along Pennsylvania Avenue while taking in views of the Capitol at this two-day outdoor extravaganza. Hungry? Enjoy frozen desserts, pizza, and drinks from local makers and restaurants at food courts and beverage gardens. Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo and rapper Doechii headline the post-parade and closing concerts on the Capitol Concert Stage. Cost: Free; VIP tickets available (prices vary).
This article appears in the June 2025 issue of Washingtonian.