Photo-illustration by Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

Your Ultimate Guide to Pride in DC

Washington is celebrating 50 years of Pride. From LGBTQ+ history to the best drag brunches, here’s what to know, see, and do.

Written by | Published on
Contents
  1. The History of Pride in DC
  2. Top 10 World Pride Events in DC
  3. The Missing Men of Mount Pleasant
  4. A Guide to DC’s Best Gay and Lesbian Bars
  5. 5 Queer Lawmakers We’re Celebrating This Month
  6. 7 Glamorous Drag Brunches Around DC
  7. 10 DC-Area Spots to Sip on Casamigos During Pride Month

The History of Pride in DC

Some of the most important moments in Washington’s rich LGBTQ+ political and cultural history.

 

Back to Top

Top 10 World Pride Events in DC

Our favorite picks for WorldPride happenings and activities.

 

Back to Top

The Missing Men of Mount Pleasant

Behind a mysterious makeshift DC memorial is an untold story of lasting love—despite the odds.

 

Back to Top

A Guide to DC’s Best Gay and Lesbian Bars

From drag bingos to XL happy hours, DC’s gay bars have it all.

 

Back to Top

5 Queer Lawmakers We’re Celebrating This Month

Washington’s LGBTQ+ lawmakers have long driven change—and their work continues.

 

Back to Top

7 Glamorous Drag Brunches Around DC

Where to find Taylor Swift-inspired performers, all-you-can-drink mimosas, and more.

 

Back to Top

10 DC-Area Spots to Sip on Casamigos During Pride Month

June is Pride Month — and bars, restaurants, and venues across the DC area are celebrating with vibrant performances, energetic dance music, and inclusive events. From U Street to The Wharf, there’s something for everyone this year.

Clockwise starting the from the left: Photographs by Getty Images, AP Images, Tonya Caver, Library of Congress, Edwin Shaw, and Larry Martin, and James Gardiner Collection/Wellcome Library.

More:

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

Does Eleanor Holmes Norton Still Have What It Takes to Fight for DC?

Why PETA’s Ingrid Newkirk Is Still Getting in Our Faces

Human Decomposition Has Been a Mystery–Until Now

Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s Way Through