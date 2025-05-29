Your Ultimate Guide to Pride in DC

Contents
The History of Pride in DC
Some of the most important moments in Washington’s rich LGBTQ+ political and cultural history.
Top 10 World Pride Events in DC
Our favorite picks for WorldPride happenings and activities.
The Missing Men of Mount Pleasant
Behind a mysterious makeshift DC memorial is an untold story of lasting love—despite the odds.
A Guide to DC’s Best Gay and Lesbian Bars
From drag bingos to XL happy hours, DC’s gay bars have it all.
5 Queer Lawmakers We’re Celebrating This Month
Washington’s LGBTQ+ lawmakers have long driven change—and their work continues.
7 Glamorous Drag Brunches Around DC
Where to find Taylor Swift-inspired performers, all-you-can-drink mimosas, and more.
Sponsored
10 DC-Area Spots to Sip on Casamigos During Pride Month
June is Pride Month — and bars, restaurants, and venues across the DC area are celebrating with vibrant performances, energetic dance music, and inclusive events. From U Street to The Wharf, there’s something for everyone this year.
Clockwise starting the from the left: Photographs by Getty Images, AP Images, Tonya Caver, Library of Congress, Edwin Shaw, and Larry Martin, and James Gardiner Collection/Wellcome Library.