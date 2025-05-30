4 Great Travel Deals for Summer

A Luxurious Summer Staycation in DC

Where: Hotel Washington, 515 15th St., NW; 202-661-2400.

What’s special: Built in 1917, the Hotel Washington is a DC landmark that’s steps from the White House and the National Mall. On-site, there is a fitness center, an upscale spa, and a variety of dining options. On the 11th floor, the Vue Rooftop serves seasonal cocktails and bites with spectacular Washington views. For breakfast, lunch, or a drink there’s Fireclay Bar & Lounge; for al fresco dining, there’s The Patio.

The deal: The “Third Night Complimentary” deal, as the name implies, includes a free third night. Washingtonian readers also receive two complimentary welcome drinks at Fireclay. Room rates start at $219. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays from July 17 through September 6.

Florida Getaway

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale; 954-527-2700.

What’s special: This Embassy Suites has spacious suite-style rooms and is close to the airport and cruise line docks. On-site is a gym, outdoor pool, E’terie Grab-n-Go, and Taste Restaurant & Bar featuring handcrafted pizzas, shareables, and entrées. There’s daily complimentary breakfast and an evening reception.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” package includes 20 percent off the best available room rates and a $25 credit for food and beverages at Taste. Rates start at $169 after the discount. To book, click here and use promotion code SOF.

When: Valid for stays through August 31.

In the Heart of Silicon Valley

Where: Hotel Nia, An Autograph Collection Hotel, Menlo Park, CA; 650-900-3434.

What’s special: Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, in upscale Menlo Park, the hotel is near Redwood City and Stanford University, and 40 minutes from San Francisco. The hotel’s 250 guest rooms and suites feature a sleek and modern design. Amenities include an outdoor pool and bar, a courtyard, a fitness center, and California cruiser bikes for rent. The signature restaurant, Porta Blu, serves Mediterranean cuisine. This summer, Hotel Nia is partnering with Piper Heidsieck; guests can enjoy Piper Heidsieck cocktails and products at the pool, with cabana rentals available and a DJ on Saturdays.

The deal: “The Washingtonian Package” includes a discounted room rate, a $30 dining credit, a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, a room upgrade and a late 2 PM checkout (both based on availability), and complimentary valet parking. Room rates start at $249, a savings of 30 percent. Click here to book.

When: Valid for stays through August, weekends only.

A New DC Hotel

Where: Arlo Hotel Washington DC, 222 G St., NW; 202-737-7000.

What’s special: This hotel is in the restored Romanesque Revival-style Harrison Apartment Building, which was built in 1888. The location puts guests near the National Mall, Union Station, the Convention Center, Capital One Arena, plus lots of dining and shopping. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Arrels, features new takes on Spanish classics; Bodega by Arrels offers breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go options; and Art DC is a year-round rooftop venue for dining and handcrafted cocktails.

The deal: “The Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes 20 percent off rooms and an upgrade based on availability. Rates start at $219 before the discount. Click here and use the promo code: Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through June.