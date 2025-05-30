This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

The Pride Effect

Fifty years ago this month, DC hosted its first official Pride. In a city that’s been the national epicenter of so many struggles and successes in LGBTQ+ rights, here’s a look back at key moments. By Benny B. Peterson.

Pride and Power

Washington’s LGBTQ+ lawmakers have long driven change–and their work continues. By Matt Laslo.

The Missing Men of Mount Pleasant

Behind a mysterious makeshift DC memorial is an untold story of lasting love–despite the odds. By Bo Erickson.

Pride Events Guide

Our ten picks for WorldPride happenings and activities–including concerts, parties, festivals, and more. By Briana Thomas.

The New Luddite

DC tech entrepreneur Danny Hogenkamp is part of a budding movement to give up smartphones and social media. He wants you to join in. By Jessica Sidman.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Screen Test: The Dupont Circle building where TV broadcasting began. By Ike Allen.

Birth of the Bee: The National Spelling Bee turns 100. By Washingtonian Staff.

The Teen Museum’s Big Moment: A “museum” devoted to the American teenager heads to the National Mall. By Jane Godiner.

Lane Change?: The fight over reversible lanes in Rock Creek Park. By Molly Parks.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Sally Quinn’s Next Chapter: The Washington fixture on what’s happening at the Post, her relationship with Jeff Bezos, and her provocative new novel. By Sylvie McNamara.

An Inspiring Tail: He spent years immersed in the gritty skating culture of DC’s Freedom Plaza, almost dying from drug abuse. Today, a dog-walking business has transformed his life. By Chris Bota.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Baby, It’s Hot Outside: How to stay chill when temperatures are high–from water activities to fun indoor pursuits. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

Great Places to Work: Local employers that offer interesting work, flexibility, and great pay and benefits­. Plus, resources for former federal workers looking for new careers. By Sherri Dalphonse and Lydia Wei.

Beach Break: New places to stay, favorite restaurants, and fun things to do at seaside getaways an easy drive from DC. By Andrea Poe.

TASTE

Starr Power: Everything old is new again at Stephen Starr’s revamped Occidental. By Ann Limpert.

Make Mine Dirt-Cheap: Our new favorite drinking trend: martinis under $10. By Jessica Sidman.

Hidden Eats | Double Happiness: A cafe on Georgia Avenue excels at both Ethiopian and Italian cooking. By Ike Allen.

Jam and Eggs: Get into the groove at a jazz brunch. By Ike Allen.

Bread Winners: Where to find the perfect sourdough, baguette, pita, and more. By Carey Polis.

HOME

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Refreshing Landscapes: Outdoor spaces looking a little tired? Here are tips from designers on making them sing. By Eric Wills.

FIRST PERSON

Journalist and University of Maryland alum Gayle King on giving her first commencement address–at her alma mater. By Amy Moeller.