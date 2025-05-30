30 Great Pride Events to Attend in the DC Area

WorldPride is afoot, and the happenings are endless. Music lovers, foodies, families, and bookworms can all find an entertaining way to celebrate Pride around town. Because there’s so much to choose from, we’ve divided the list of events into four categories—arts and culture, music and concerts, theater and shows, and parades and parties—to help you sort through all the great options.

ARTS AND CULTURE

Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art | May 31-June 1

On May 31, commemorate WorldPride and AANHPI Heritage Month at a panel discussion on queer and Asian American representation in film and media with the acclaimed director of Saving Face, Alice Wu, and special guests Andrew Ahn and James Tom. The following day, guests can watch a movie screening of Wu’s film (free, registration encouraged).

Kraken Kourts & Skates | May 31

From roller skating and pickleball, to DJ nights and giant board games, Brentwood’s Kraken Kourts and Skates is a great place for endless fun. For Pride, LGBTQ+ teens and allies can skate, dance to music, and make art (free with registration).

Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery | May 31

The Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery have curated a family-friendly day of Pride-themed activities for guests looking to tap into their creative energy. Local performance group DC's Different Drummers, and GenOUT (via the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington) will perform in between story-time readings and DJ sets. If you want to learn new dance moves, be sure to stop by Gridlock's movement workshop (free, registration encouraged).

Glen Echo Park | June 1

Families can participate in face painting and arts and crafts at Glen Echo Park’s Bumper Car Pavilion. Kiddos can ride the carousel, watch a puppet show, snack on rainbow cupcakes, and snag complimentary tickets to Glen Echo Park Aquarium (free, rsvp encouraged).

MLK Library | June 1

Kick off Black Music Month with a rooftop music party at the library. The celebration includes spoken word performances, live music, and art as an ode to queer culture (free).

Lyle | through June

DC artist and LGBTQ+ activist Lisa Marie Thalhammer reveals her latest color masterpiece. The “This is Who We Are” mural presents the color palette of the Progressive Pride flag and rainbow spectrums outside of the Lyle hotel. On June 5, hotel visitors can sip bubbles while participating in a self-connection art therapy workshop in collaboration with 11:Eleven Gallery (free for mural, $35 for workshop). (Thalhammer was also behind the “longest LBGBT mural in history,” which you can also see; read more about it here.)

WorldPride Welcome Center | June 2

Local romance author SC Nealy, whose pen name is Sarah Robinson, will be in conversation with a panel of four authors to chat through fiction stories on love and romance (free with rsvp).

Congressional Cemetery | June 2

This more-than-200-year-old cemetery is one of the few known graveyards in the world with a dedicated LGBTQ+ section. Take a guided tour to learn about Washington’s gay-rights movement and the veterans and advocates buried here in solidarity ($11).

The Phillips Collection | June 5

For a drag performance by DC’s Vagenesis, gallery talks about LGBTQIA+ artists, a “Styled to the Nines” workshop with makeup artist and model Citrineand, plus roller-blading, live painting, and other after-hours excitement, you can spend a Thursday evening at Phillips After 5 ($20).

Library of Congress | June 5

Novelist Thomas Mallon’s latest book, The Very Heart of It, is a collection of the writer’s New York diaries recalling his experiences during the HIV/AIDS crisis in America. Mallon will lead a lecture on his book at the Library of Congress—where his personal archives are held (free, but registration required).

National Building Museum | June 5

The annual Capital Pride Festival returns with a gala awards ceremony to honor leaders and activists in the LGBTQ+ community. Bring a date or friend to this evening soiree of unlimited drinks, food tastings, and live music amid the picturesque National Building Museum ($125).

MUSIC AND CONCERTS

Nationals Park | May 31

Latin superstar Shakira graces the Nationals Park stage, in a musical welcome to the World Pride DC Festival. Audiences can expect to hear hip-swaying tunes from her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran ($197+).

Berhta | May 30-31

There will be outdoor dance floors, a foam party, sporting games, vendors to shop, a music set by DJ Rebecca Black, and a high-energy performance by local drag star Cake Pop to benefit Capital Cup ($34+).

Howard Theatre | June 5

DJ Aquaria—season-ten winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race—brings her star power to DC for a fan-girl dance party. Twirl all night to the femme-positive tunes of three of pop’s biggest recording artists: Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan ($28+).

The Anthem | June 5

Nonbinary R&B vocalist Janelle Monáe featured the alluring voice of revolutionary disco queen Grace Jones on her latest album, The Age of Pleasure. For Pride month, the out-of-this-world duo team up for a three-city tour, kicking off at the Wharf ($151+).

Strathmore | June 5

Attend this concert for a good cause. The International Pride Orchestra—composed of LGBTQ+ instrumentalists and allies from around the globe—and beloved local ensemble the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, share the stage in support of the District’s Whitman-Walker health center. Drag performer Peaches Christ will host the colorful program ($35+).

RFK Festival Grounds | June 6-7

Pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan headline this festival, collaborating with major artists including Zedd, Kim Petras, Sofi Tukker, and Tinashe. There will be three stages of simultaneous performances, which means plenty of space to follow JLo’s lyrical lead on Dance the night away / Live your life and stay young on the floor ($119+ for single-day pass, $259+for two-day pass).

Fabric of Freedom | June 7

The ultimate indoor and outdoor nightlife experience arrives in DC to commemorate WorldPride across three stages of live, curated beats, featuring a variety of genres including disco and house. There will be more than nine DJs in the lineup­—and of course, a massive dance floor (120+).

Pennsylvania Avenue | June 7-8

Check out goods from vendors along Pennsylvania Avenue while taking in views of the Capitol at this two-day outdoor extravaganza. Hungry? Enjoy frozen desserts, pizza, and drinks from local makers and restaurants at food courts and beverage gardens. Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo and rapper Doechii headline the post-parade and closing concerts on the Capitol Concert Stage (free, VIP prices vary).

THEATER AND SHOWS

Arena Stage | through June 15

Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney wrote this romantic queer comedy—a contemporary rendition of Shakespearean wedding plays. During select showings exchange, some lucky couples even get the chance to exchange their own marriage vows on stage ($70+).

Woolly Mammoth Theatre | June 3-6

Get a first look at six in-development Pride Plays based on LGBTQIA+ experiences at Woolly Mammoth. The live experiences include post-show artist talks, a concert by Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC, and more special events (free, donations welcome).

Barrel House Cafe & Bar | June 3-5

Get tickets to a one-of-a-kind cabaret-style show headlined by singer and artist Joey Arias. You can expect jazz ballads inspired by the likes of Billie Holiday, paired with the glamour of avant-garde drag ($41).

Brookside Gardens | June 4

Laugh out loud at an outdoor comedy show in honor of Pride month. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to Brookside Gardens to hear LGBTQIA+ comedians from Improbable Comedy tell jokes about family and love (free).

Howard Theatre | June 4

Drag performer Pattie Gonia educates audiences on the issues of global warming and environmental justice at this all-ages live show featuring a cast of national and local performers ($35+).

The Festival Center | June 6

Are you game to watch three films in one night? If so, you don’t want to miss the Latinx Film Festival’s bilingual screenings—with English and Spanish access—of films that explore queer LatinX histories (free).

9:30 Club | June 8

Contestants from the popular television show RuPaul’s Drag Race take over the 9:30 Club for an evening of jaw-dropping performances. Attendees can clap along to the energetic choreography of drag performers Sasha Cassadine and Mercedes Iman Diamond ($69+).

PARADES AND PARTIES

The Wharf | June 6-7

The Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier is back—and bigger. On opening night, spectators can wave celebratory flags along the District Pier as a fleet of 30 glammed-up boats cruise the Potomac in the first-ever WorldPride Boat Parade. The excitement continues the next day at an all-ages party featuring DJ Honey, drag performances, and fireworks (free).

Dupont Circle | June 6-7

The annual celebration is a neighborhood-wide gathering. Restaurants and bars offer food and drink deals as neighbors and visitors listen to live music and enjoy drag performances from area artists. Past events have included games and story time for children. (free).

Stead Park | June 7

Kiddos can zoom through an inflatable obstacle course, get their face painted, join a story-time reading, and snap photos with loved ones in celebration of WorldPride (free).

Freedom Plaza | June 7

The Capital Pride Parade’s rich history of LGBTQ+ activism dates back to the 1970s. This year, the tradition expands to the WorldPride Parade, championing the theme “freedom to be visible.” Hundreds of participants will march down the 14th Street corridor to Freedom Plaza alongside elaborate floats and grand marshals (free).

An earlier version of this post listed Pride Family Festival performers DC’s Different Drummers as affiliated with Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, but they are not. We regret the error.

