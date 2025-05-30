Welcome to this spacious and bright three-bed, three-bath condo with 1,800 square feet of living space in the heart of Logan Circle. Step inside this two-level loft to find 11-foot ceilings in the main living area, large windows with abundant natural light, wide plank white oak flooring, and stunning exposed brick columns and beams. The large, open kitchen features new walnut cabinets with lighting, marble countertops and backsplash, an integrated refrigerator and dishwasher, a five-burner gas cooktop, and an island with storage and seating for four. The living and dining areas include a custom built-in media center, and opens to an enormous private terrace for indoor-outdoor living. The main level is completed by a den or guest bedroom with an ensuite full bathroom.

Step up the contemporary staircase to find the primary suite, featuring a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a large shower with a built-in tiled bench, a water closet, and an enormous walk-in closet with built-in storage. The second upstairs bedroom features an ensuite bathroom as well, with yet another huge walk-in closet with built-in storage. The upper level is completed by a full-size washer and dryer.

This condo comes with two garage parking spaces and a storage unit, and is perfectly situated at the corner of P and 14th St NW. Enjoy living steps away from limitless options for shopping, dining, fun, and transit. This turnkey loft condo offers city living with comfort and style.

Address: 1413 P St NW, Unit 203, Washington, DC 20005

Contact:

Andrew Riguzzi

202.595.5757

andrew@propertydc.com