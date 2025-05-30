A Nod To Her Favorite Movie, Father of the Bride, This Bride’s Father Surprised Her With a Pair of Sneakers for Her Reception

Marta, a consultant from Rockville, and Michael, an investment professional from Towson, met at a dive bar in the West Village weeks before the pandemic began, and while there was some initial confusion about whether or not they had “friend-zoned” one another, they eventually began dating and two years later, Michael proposed.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

In October, they wed in a “classic, coastal”-themed wedding, with their wedding party and immediate family donning shades of blue, while they asked other guests to wear colorful or floral-patterned attire. Marta’s favorite detail was the jewelry she and Michael worked with a designer to create for Marta, their mothers, and Michael’s sister, who officiated—some of the pieces incorporating diamonds from a ring Michael’s grandmother had given him, and others with meaningful birthstones.

Michael had two favorite details: having their dog Nala, who’d been Michael’s before he met Marta, walked down the aisle as the flower girl; and his sister Katy’s remarks as officiant, which he said were a hundred times better than the binder full of notes and suggestions he’d offered her in preparation.

A few other special details were the welcome bags of Berger cookies, Fisher’s popcorn, Old Bay potato chips, and M&Ms (their initials) that introduced many of their friends from Bucknell, Columbia, and Villanova to the couple’s home state; the beer boat at cocktail hour that was one of Michael’s requests; the “bright and beautiful” flowers that the couple say ensured no one even noticed the gray skies of their rainy wedding day; and influences of all the Nancy Meyers movies Marta love—including the wedding sneakers her dad got her for the reception, a la Father of the Bride. A carefully selected menu that included an Italian-style chopped salad in honor of Marta’s dad’s family, and passed desserts and espresso martinis on the dance floor, were among the other intentional details.

Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Big Sur and Napa Valley. See the photos of their wedding below.

The Details

