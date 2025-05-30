Weddings

A Nod To Her Favorite Movie, Father of the Bride, This Bride’s Father Surprised Her With a Pair of Sneakers for Her Reception

The bride says her love of Nancy Meyers movies inspired many of the details throughout the day.

Written by
| Photographed by Lauren Swann | Published on
Photographs by Lauren Swann

Marta, a consultant from Rockville, and Michael, an investment professional from Towson, met at a dive bar in the West Village weeks before the pandemic began, and while there was some initial confusion about whether or not they had “friend-zoned” one another, they eventually began dating and two years later, Michael proposed.

In October, they wed in a “classic, coastal”-themed wedding, with their wedding party and immediate family donning shades of blue, while they asked other guests to wear colorful or floral-patterned attire. Marta’s favorite detail was the jewelry she and Michael worked with a designer to create for Marta, their mothers, and Michael’s sister, who officiated—some of the pieces incorporating diamonds from a ring Michael’s grandmother had given him, and others with meaningful birthstones.

Michael had two favorite details: having their dog Nala, who’d been Michael’s before he met Marta, walked down the aisle as the flower girl; and his sister Katy’s remarks as officiant, which he said were a hundred times better than the binder full of notes and suggestions he’d offered her in preparation.

A few other special details were the welcome bags of Berger cookies, Fisher’s popcorn, Old Bay potato chips, and M&Ms (their initials) that introduced many of their friends from Bucknell, Columbia, and Villanova to the couple’s home state;  the beer boat at cocktail hour that was one of Michael’s requests; the “bright and beautiful” flowers that the couple say ensured no one even noticed the gray skies of their rainy wedding day; and influences of all the Nancy Meyers movies Marta love—including the wedding sneakers her dad got her for the reception, a la Father of the Bride. A carefully selected menu that included an Italian-style chopped salad in honor of Marta’s dad’s family, and passed desserts and espresso martinis on the dance floor, were among the other intentional details.

Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Big Sur and Napa Valley. See the photos of their wedding below.

Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-4
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-16
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-32
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-37
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-48
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-51
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-67
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-71
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-73
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-84
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-77
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photos-1341
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-172
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-175
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-159
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-132
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-104
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photos-564
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-112
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-116
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-118
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-119
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-122
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-125
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-187
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-192
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photos-512
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photos-785
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photos-568
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photos-792
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-214
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-216
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-224
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-210
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-264
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photos-826
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photo-259
Michael-Marta-Wedding-photos-1238

 

 

The Details

Photographer: Lauren Swann

Planning and design: Sara Reynolds Events

Catering and dessert: Linwoods Restaurant 

Florals: Stacey Bowen Floral Design

Hair and makeup: Amie Decker Beauty 

Bride’s attire: Amsale

Bridesmaids attire: BHLDN

Groom’s attire: Michael Andrews Bespoke

Groomsmens’ attire: The Black Tux

Music: Prime Time

Rentals: Eastern Shore Tents & Events, Pretty Little Wedding Co.

Invitations: Just Ink on Paper

Photo booth: Monumental Photo Booths

Transportation: Extraordinar Luxury Transportation

Rehearsal dinner and welcome party: The Wildset Hotel

After party: Foxy’s Harbor Grill

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

