Washington, D.C. is about to make history—and it’s going to be fabulous. As the city prepares to host WorldPride 2025, one of its most beloved waterfront events is returning bigger, brighter, and bolder than ever: Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier at The Wharf.

What began as a dazzling one-night affair has now transformed into a two-day international celebration—anchored on D.C.’s stunning southwest waterfront and packed with music, community, and an explosion of pride. Mark your calendars for Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, because this is the place to be during WorldPride weekend.

A Waterfront Spectacle for the Ages

Set on District Pier, Pride on the Pier offers a picturesque view of the Potomac and an unmatched vibe of joy and liberation. Friday kicks off at 3 PM with DJs and live performances leading into the highly anticipated debut of the WorldPride Boat Parade at 7 PM. Over 20 colorful, pride-decked vessels will sail along the Washington Channel in what promises to be one of the most Instagrammable moments of the weekend.

On Saturday, the party continues all day starting at noon with DJs and a drag show taking over the waterfront. The festivities will be livestreaming the WorldPride Parade, you won’t miss a beat.

The night caps off with a bang—literally. At 9 PM, the sky will erupt in a fireworks spectacular, presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation, a Pride tradition that’s now becoming an international highlight.

VIP Lounges with All the Glam

Looking to elevate your experience? Pride on the Pier is offering a series of VIP sessions featuring air-conditioned lounges, and front-row views of the pier, parade, and fireworks.

Friday Night VIP (5–9 PM): Private lounge, complimentary drink, and stunning boat parade views.

Private lounge, complimentary drink, and stunning boat parade views. Saturday Session 1 (2–5 PM): enjoy an air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catering and an open bar.

enjoy an air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catering and an open bar. Saturday Session 2 (6–9 PM): enjoy the air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catering and open bar with a front-row view of the fireworks.

Tickets are available now at prideonthepierdc.com/vip.

Join the Party

With The Wharf as its stage and the world watching, Pride on the Pier is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of resilience, visibility, and joy.

So come dance, celebrate, and raise your flag high. Because in 2025, all roads lead to D.C.

For full details and VIP access, visit PrideOnThePierDC.com