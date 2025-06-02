Long known for its destination retail, Metro access and prime location along Wisconsin Avenue, Friendship Heights is experiencing a resurgence. Leading this transformation is Residences at Mazza, the area’s first new residential community to open in more than 15 years. Located at 5300 Wisconsin Avenue NW and professionally managed by Bozzuto, the thoughtfully crafted seven-story apartment building blends refined architecture and resort-style amenities with fantastic walkability and transit access along one of D.C.’s most iconic corridors.

With its undulating sculptural façade, Residences at Mazza brings bold architectural character to the heart of Friendship Heights. Renowned Danish firm 3XN and architect of record Eric Colbert Associates designed the building’s ribbon-like exterior, which creates dynamic angles that maximize natural light and visual interest across all 321 residences. Inside, each floor plan offers refined and inviting spaces, from efficient studios to expansive three-bedroom layouts, as well as 12 townhome-style duplexes and 29 penthouses that offer private rooftop terraces and panoramic views.

Michaelis Boyd, a London and New York-based firm recognized for its refined, contemporary approach, combined warm, organic textures with a clean, modern sensibility to shape the building’s striking interiors. Wood and stone, soft tonal palettes and other design details feel intentional at every turn, offering a balanced ambiance perfect for everyday life.

That same curated approach extends into the building’s amenities. Residents are invited to work, socialize and recharge in a coworking lounge featuring private booths and meeting rooms, a media and golf simulator, a fitness studio, a rooftop sky lounge with panoramic views, and a resort-style courtyard with a lap pool, sundeck and lush landscaping.

This level of detail is a result of the collaboration between owner Tishman Speyer and the property management team at Bozzuto. Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in approximately 40 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America while Bozzuto, headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, is an experience-focused real estate company with a national portfolio distinguished by innovative developments, dedicated customer service and top-rated workplace culture. Bozzuto’s hospitality-driven lens and Tishman’s commitment to innovation shaped Residences at Mazza to be a design-forward, amenity-rich community that perfectly fits into the fabric of the Friendship Heights neighborhood.

What truly sets Residences at Mazza apart is how effortlessly it complements and elevates its surroundings. With on-site garage parking and easy access to downtown D.C., Bethesda and beyond, Residences at Mazza is a commuter’s dream. Just steps from the Red Line and other neighborhood favorites like Rodman’s, Booeymonger, Whole Foods and Bloomingdale’s, Trader Joe’s and locally owned cafés, this community offers a sought-after blend of urban energy with everyday ease.

Arriving at a pivotal moment for Friendship Heights, Residences at Mazza is designed to enhance the fabric of this already iconic neighborhood. At street level, a 70,000-square-foot retail concourse activates the street with everyday conveniences for both residents and neighbors. As new businesses take root, Friendship Heights is entering an exciting new chapter — and Residences at Mazza is leading the way.

Move-ins begin this month. Learn more or schedule a tour at residencesatmazza.com.