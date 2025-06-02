This Eastern Shore Wedding Had a “Crabby Chic” Theme

Jonah and Travis, attorneys from Ohio and Maryland, respectively, say that they should have met in 2004 when they were students at Harvard Law School. They had mutual friends, lived in the same dorm, and had even both competed on Jeopardy! Alas, they didn’t, but say fate gave them a second chance 13 years later when they connected on Tinder. Conversation flowed easily on their first date at a Manhattan restaurant where they lingered so long, they had to be kicked out at closing time. Five years later, Travis proposed with a note tied around the neck of the couple’s Labrador, Linus, in their Brooklyn apartment.

Last August, their “Crabby Chic” wedding was an ode to Maryland, with “Chesapeake coastal” vibes—elements included a blue-and-white ketubah, florals, and tables designs, plus a blue-and-white nautical-themed toile pattern that featured their pup Linus—and an emphasis on Maryland crabs, including silver-crab cufflinks and bowties for the grooms; a crab-centric wedding logo on the bars and paper goods; sterling silver crab placecard holders; and engraved crab mallets as favors.

At the ceremony, guests who had been Jonah’s fellow choir members from different phases of his life came together to form a wedding choir directed by Jonah’s dear friend and classmate—a professional choral director. During the ceremony, they sang “If Ye Love Me” and “Amazing Grace,” then joined the string quartet for the recessional: Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

More special details for the weekend included an Eastern Shore-themed buffet of Old Bay fried chicken, Maryland rockfish, and Berger cookies at the rehearsal dinner; cake toppers made of construction paper and cardboard tubes by Jonah’s niece; a Maryland-style Orange Crush bar; and a post-reception s’mores at a waterfront fire pit.

Following the celebration, the newlyweds honeymooned in Turkey and Egypt.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

The Details

