Weddings

This Eastern Shore Wedding Had a “Crabby Chic” Theme

Blue and white decor, a crab design, and other coastal elements were part of the aesthetic.

Written by
| Photographed by DeLine Photography | Published on
Photographs by DeLine Photography

Jonah and Travis, attorneys from Ohio and Maryland, respectively, say that they should have met in 2004 when they were students at Harvard Law School. They had mutual friends, lived in the same dorm, and had even both competed on Jeopardy! Alas, they didn’t, but say fate gave them a second chance 13 years later when they connected on Tinder. Conversation flowed easily on their first date at a Manhattan restaurant where they lingered so long, they had to be kicked out at closing time. Five years later, Travis proposed with a note tied around the neck of the couple’s Labrador, Linus, in their Brooklyn apartment.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Last August, their “Crabby Chic” wedding was an ode to Maryland, with “Chesapeake coastal” vibes—elements included a blue-and-white ketubah, florals, and tables designs, plus a blue-and-white nautical-themed toile pattern that featured their pup Linus—and an emphasis on Maryland crabs, including silver-crab cufflinks and bowties for the grooms; a crab-centric wedding logo on the bars and paper goods; sterling silver crab placecard holders; and engraved crab mallets as favors.

At the ceremony, guests who had been Jonah’s fellow choir members from different phases of his life came together to form a wedding choir directed by Jonah’s dear friend and classmate—a professional choral director. During the ceremony, they sang “If Ye Love Me” and “Amazing Grace,” then joined the string quartet for the recessional: Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

More special details for the weekend included an Eastern Shore-themed buffet of Old Bay fried chicken, Maryland rockfish, and Berger cookies at the rehearsal dinner; cake toppers made of construction paper and cardboard tubes by Jonah’s niece; a Maryland-style Orange Crush bar; and a post-reception s’mores at a waterfront fire pit.

Following the celebration, the newlyweds honeymooned in Turkey and Egypt.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis

Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis

Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis

Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis
Jonah & Travis

 

The Details

Photographer: DeLine Photography

Venue and catering: Kent Island Resort

Planning and design: Lissa Marie Weddings & Events

Cake and cupcakes: Blue Crab Cupcakes

Florals: Floret and Vine

Stationery: Pressed Fig Paperie 

Attire: Cad & The Dandy

Music: Two Rivers Chamber Music (ceremony); Round Midnight

Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding; Select Event Group

Transportation: Thoroughbred Transportation

Videographer: Abidoodle Productions

Photo booth: Silver Mirror Photo Booth

Lighting, draping, and disco balls: On Your Mark

Dog support: Dogwood Acres  

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day