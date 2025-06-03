15 Great Outdoor Happy Hours Around DC

The sun is out—why aren’t you? Take advantage of these outdoor happy hours in the DC area.

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

There’s no shortage of discounted drinks and snacks (even on weekends) at these Cuban cafes’ happy hours. Try a piña colada or daiquiri for $8.50, or a lineup of tropical-themed spritzes for $6. Also $6: goat-cheese croquetas, yucca fries, and shrimp ceviche tostones.

When: Daily from 4 to 8 PM.

555 Eighth St., NW

One of the prettiest courtyards in the city is tucked into the back of Penn Quarter’s Hotel Monaco. Its restaurant serves $9 glasses of wine, $13 margaritas, and (through the end of July) $10 seasonal cocktails like frose with watermelon and mint.

When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 PM.

385 Water St., SE

Pre-game dinner with wine and cheese at this breezy waterfront winery in Navy Yard. Select glasses are $7 (beers are $5 and cocktails are $10), and you can graze on a $13 charcuterie-and-cheese board.

When: Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.

98 Blair Alley, SW

At this Wharf wine bar’s happy hour, you’ll find a long list of $10 glasses or wine-based cocktails. On the snack side of the menu, there are flatbreads for $8, fries for $5, and olives or pistachios for $6.

When: Daily from 3 to 6 PM.

606 Florida Ave., NW

Down $7 margaritas (and $25 pitchers), plus $3 tacos, at this colorful Shaw rooftop. On Saturdays, frozen cocktails go for $10.

When: Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7 PM, and Saturday from 4 to 6 PM.

2000 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

At this laidback Del Ray dining room with sidewalk seating, find a dirt-cheap drink menu with $5 well cocktails and $2 cans of PBR, plus $7 smoked pimento cheese and $5 chili-marinated olives.

When: Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 PM.

480 Seventh St., NW

José Andrés’s long-running Penn Quarter tapas house offers $8 glasses of sangría roja and select wine by the glass, along with discounted small plates like $8 patatas bravas and—our favorite—gambas al ajillo.

When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6:30 PM.

1940 11th St., NW

During its “golden hour,” this Southwestern-chic Shaw hangout serves up $7 crispy fish tacos, $9 margaritas, and $10 wines by the glass.

When: Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM; Friday from 4 to 6 PM; Sunday from 3 to 8 PM.

1120 Maine Ave., SW

This swank Wharf rooftop with gorgeous water views is the perfect spot for an afternoon hang over $5 meatball sliders, $8 glasses of rose, and $10 apertivos.

When: Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 7 PM.

1640 Capital One Dr. N., Tysons

Out for a Sunday funday? This Tex-Mex-themed patio in Tysons serves $11 strawberry-and-tequila spritzes, $12 margaritas, and eats like $10 taco plates.

When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM; Sunday from 11 AM to 9:30 PM.

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier

This folksy tavern’s “penny saver” menu features creative $9 cocktails, $6 drafts, and Southern-inspired bar snacks ranging from $4 to $10.

When: Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM (7 PM inside).

3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1900 Q St., NW; 7240 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

If happy hour is doubling as dinner, head to these Japanese restaurants for extensive deals on small plates and sushi, plus drinks that start at $5.

When: Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 6 PM (all locations).

3120 Georgia Ave., NW

The best accompaniment for a pillowy square of pizza at this Park View spot? A backyard table filled with $22 pitchers, and discounted drafts, glasses of wine, cocktails, and boozy slushies.

When: Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM; Sunday from noon to 9 PM.

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Sample housemade rum in $7 to $10 cocktails (or $25 punch bowls) at Todd Thrasher’s beachy distillery and bar on the Wharf’s waterfront.

When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM.

1201 K St., NW

If you’re hankering for a fancy cocktail, sip a biscotti-topped espresso martini, a mole-and-mezcal margarita, or a Japanese-accented sidecar for half-price at this bar atop downtown DC’s Eaton hotel.

When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.