15 Great Outdoor Happy Hours Around DC

Find breezy rooftops, waterfront views, and loads of discounted drinks and bar snacks.

Lulu's Wine Garden offers happy hour throughout the entire indoor/outdoor space. Photograph courtesy of Lulu's Wine Garden.

The sun is out—why aren’t you? Take advantage of these outdoor happy hours in the DC area.

Colada Shop

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Plantain nachos are on the menu at Colada Shop’s Potomac location. Photograph courtesy Colada Shop.

There’s no shortage of discounted drinks and snacks (even on weekends) at these Cuban cafes’ happy hours. Try a piña colada or daiquiri for $8.50, or a lineup of tropical-themed spritzes for $6. Also $6: goat-cheese croquetas, yucca fries, and shrimp ceviche tostones.

When: Daily from 4 to 8 PM.

Dirty Habit

555 Eighth St., NW

Dirty Habit’s courtyard stretches a whole city block. Photograph by David Phelps.

One of the prettiest courtyards in the city is tucked into the back of Penn Quarter’s Hotel Monaco. Its restaurant serves $9 glasses of wine, $13 margaritas, and (through the end of July) $10 seasonal cocktails like frose with watermelon and mint.  

When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 PM.

District Winery

385 Water St., SE

Mother's Day, brunch, wine
Sample the rosé at District Winery. Photograph by Danielle Mahar.

Pre-game dinner with wine and cheese at this breezy waterfront winery in Navy Yard. Select glasses are $7 (beers are $5 and cocktails are $10), and you can graze on a $13 charcuterie-and-cheese board. 

When: Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.

Easy Company

98 Blair Alley, SW

Frosé from Easy Company. Photograph courtesy of BHG.

At this Wharf wine bar’s happy hour, you’ll find a long list of $10 glasses or wine-based cocktails. On the snack side of the menu, there are flatbreads for $8, fries for $5, and olives or pistachios for $6.

When: Daily from 3 to 6 PM.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

Photograph by Violetta Markelou/El Techo.

Down $7 margaritas (and $25 pitchers), plus $3 tacos, at this colorful Shaw rooftop. On Saturdays, frozen cocktails go for $10.

When: Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7 PM, and Saturday from 4 to 6 PM.

Evening Star Cafe

2000 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Evening Star Cafe. Photograph courtesy of Visit Alexandria.

At this laidback Del Ray dining room with sidewalk seating, find a dirt-cheap drink menu with $5 well cocktails and $2 cans of PBR, plus $7 smoked pimento cheese and $5 chili-marinated olives.

When: Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 PM.

Jaleo

480 Seventh St., NW

Gambas al ajillo are on the happy hour menu at Jaleo. Photograph by Greg Powers.

José Andrés’s long-running Penn Quarter tapas house offers $8 glasses of sangría roja and select wine by the glass, along with discounted small plates like $8 patatas bravas and—our favorite—gambas al ajillo.

When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6:30 PM.

Lulu’s Wine Garden

1940 11th St., NW

Lulu’s Wine Garden. Photo courtesy of the restaurant.

During its “golden hour,” this Southwestern-chic Shaw hangout serves up $7 crispy fish tacos, $9 margaritas, and $10 wines by the glass.

When: Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM; Friday from 4 to 6 PM; Sunday from 3 to 8 PM.

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW

The terrace at Officina. Photograph courtesy of Officina.

This swank Wharf rooftop with gorgeous water views is the perfect spot for an afternoon hang over $5 meatball sliders, $8 glasses of rose, and $10 apertivos.

When: Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 7 PM.

Ometeo

1640 Capital One Dr. N., Tysons

Out for a Sunday funday? This Tex-Mex-themed patio in Tysons serves $11 strawberry-and-tequila spritzes, $12 margaritas, and eats like $10 taco plates.

When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM; Sunday from 11 AM to 9:30 PM.

Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier

This folksy tavern’s “penny saver” menu features creative $9 cocktails, $6 drafts, and Southern-inspired bar snacks ranging from $4 to $10.

When: Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM (7 PM inside).

Raku and Rakuya

3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1900 Q St., NW; 7240 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

If happy hour is doubling as dinner, head to these Japanese restaurants for extensive deals on small plates and sushi, plus drinks that start at $5. 

When: Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 6 PM (all locations).

Sonny’s Pizza

3120 Georgia Ave., NW

Sonny's cheese pizza with fresh basil. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Sonny’s cheese pizza. Photograph by Scott Suchman

The best accompaniment for a pillowy square of pizza at this Park View spot? A backyard table filled with $22 pitchers, and discounted drafts, glasses of wine, cocktails, and boozy slushies.

When: Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM; Sunday from noon to 9 PM.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Waterfront bar and rum distillery Tiki TNT. Photo courtesy of Tiki TNT.

Sample housemade rum in $7 to $10 cocktails (or $25 punch bowls) at Todd Thrasher’s beachy distillery and bar on the Wharf’s waterfront.  

When: Monday through Friday  from 3 to 6 PM.

Wild Days

1201 K St., NW

Wild Days, the rooftop bar at downtown DC’s Eaton Hotel. Photograph by Scott Suchman

If you’re hankering for a fancy cocktail, sip a biscotti-topped espresso martini, a mole-and-mezcal margarita, or a Japanese-accented sidecar for half-price at this bar atop downtown DC’s Eaton hotel.  

When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.

