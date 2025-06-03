15 Great Outdoor Happy Hours Around DC

The sun is out—why aren’t you? Take advantage of these outdoor happy hours in the DC area.
Colada Shop
Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia
There’s no shortage of discounted drinks and snacks (even on weekends) at these Cuban cafes’ happy hours. Try a piña colada or daiquiri for $8.50, or a lineup of tropical-themed spritzes for $6. Also $6: goat-cheese croquetas, yucca fries, and shrimp ceviche tostones.
When: Daily from 4 to 8 PM.
Dirty Habit
555 Eighth St., NW
One of the prettiest courtyards in the city is tucked into the back of Penn Quarter’s Hotel Monaco. Its restaurant serves $9 glasses of wine, $13 margaritas, and (through the end of July) $10 seasonal cocktails like frose with watermelon and mint.
When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 PM.
District Winery
385 Water St., SE
Pre-game dinner with wine and cheese at this breezy waterfront winery in Navy Yard. Select glasses are $7 (beers are $5 and cocktails are $10), and you can graze on a $13 charcuterie-and-cheese board.
When: Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.
Easy Company
98 Blair Alley, SW
At this Wharf wine bar’s happy hour, you’ll find a long list of $10 glasses or wine-based cocktails. On the snack side of the menu, there are flatbreads for $8, fries for $5, and olives or pistachios for $6.
When: Daily from 3 to 6 PM.
El Techo
606 Florida Ave., NW
Down $7 margaritas (and $25 pitchers), plus $3 tacos, at this colorful Shaw rooftop. On Saturdays, frozen cocktails go for $10.
When: Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7 PM, and Saturday from 4 to 6 PM.
Evening Star Cafe
2000 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
At this laidback Del Ray dining room with sidewalk seating, find a dirt-cheap drink menu with $5 well cocktails and $2 cans of PBR, plus $7 smoked pimento cheese and $5 chili-marinated olives.
When: Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 PM.
Jaleo
480 Seventh St., NW
José Andrés’s long-running Penn Quarter tapas house offers $8 glasses of sangría roja and select wine by the glass, along with discounted small plates like $8 patatas bravas and—our favorite—gambas al ajillo.
When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6:30 PM.
Lulu’s Wine Garden
1940 11th St., NW
During its “golden hour,” this Southwestern-chic Shaw hangout serves up $7 crispy fish tacos, $9 margaritas, and $10 wines by the glass.
When: Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM; Friday from 4 to 6 PM; Sunday from 3 to 8 PM.
Officina
1120 Maine Ave., SW
This swank Wharf rooftop with gorgeous water views is the perfect spot for an afternoon hang over $5 meatball sliders, $8 glasses of rose, and $10 apertivos.
When: Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 7 PM.
Ometeo
1640 Capital One Dr. N., Tysons
Out for a Sunday funday? This Tex-Mex-themed patio in Tysons serves $11 strawberry-and-tequila spritzes, $12 margaritas, and eats like $10 taco plates.
When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM; Sunday from 11 AM to 9:30 PM.
Pennyroyal Station
3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier
This folksy tavern’s “penny saver” menu features creative $9 cocktails, $6 drafts, and Southern-inspired bar snacks ranging from $4 to $10.
When: Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM (7 PM inside).
Raku and Rakuya
3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1900 Q St., NW; 7240 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda
If happy hour is doubling as dinner, head to these Japanese restaurants for extensive deals on small plates and sushi, plus drinks that start at $5.
When: Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 6 PM (all locations).
Sonny’s Pizza
3120 Georgia Ave., NW
The best accompaniment for a pillowy square of pizza at this Park View spot? A backyard table filled with $22 pitchers, and discounted drafts, glasses of wine, cocktails, and boozy slushies.
When: Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM; Sunday from noon to 9 PM.
Tiki TNT
1130 Maine Ave., SW
Sample housemade rum in $7 to $10 cocktails (or $25 punch bowls) at Todd Thrasher’s beachy distillery and bar on the Wharf’s waterfront.
When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM.
Wild Days
1201 K St., NW
If you’re hankering for a fancy cocktail, sip a biscotti-topped espresso martini, a mole-and-mezcal margarita, or a Japanese-accented sidecar for half-price at this bar atop downtown DC’s Eaton hotel.
When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.