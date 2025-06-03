A Bridgerton-Inspired Wedding at DAR

After connecting online, Mary, a lobbyist from Texas, and Kyle, a consultant from Virginia, say they met for a first date at Atlas Brewery and haven’t stopped laughing together since. A year and a half later, Kyle proposed, and to usher in the weekend of their October wedding, the pair hosted loved ones for a welcome party at the same neighborhood spot where sparks first flew.

Their families were a big part of the day—Kyle’s brothers were groomsmen, his aunt was their officiant, and his sister read a poem during the ceremony. The processional, Mary says, was her favorite part: “My mom and I have a very special and close relationship, she truly is my best friend. After losing my father as a child, it really was her and I for a long time,” says Mary. “She stood with me as we waited our turn to walk through the doors and the grand portico columns, where we met my stepdad to walk the remainder of the way together. This signified my mom being with me from the very beginning and my stepdad joining us along the way.” Another meaningful touch was the inclusion of roses in her bouquet that honored her grandparents: “My grandfather had a rose garden and every morning would cut a few roses to put by my grandmother’s bedside table for when she woke up. Their marriage and love was truly special and the type of relationship I always looked up to. Sadly my grandfather passed away several years ago, and my grandmother was unable to travel for our wedding. In my bouquet, we put in pink roses as a tribute to my grandparents, a little detail that made it feel like I had a part of my grandfather walking down the aisle with me.

They added a little of Mary’s Texas roots to the very DC occasion—including cowboy hats to go along with the tuxedos, says Mary—and chose a springlike palette of pinks, ivory and French blue, that pulled together Mary’s Bridgerton-inspired Pinterest vision and the venue’s autumnal foliage. For their second look, Mary changed into a dress with feather accents and Kyle into a white dinner jacket that Mary says, “was *chef’s kiss* on him!”

See the photos of their wedding below.

The Details

Photographer: Molly Lichten Photography Planning and design: SRS Events Venue: DAR Catering and cake: Spilled Milk Florals: Mill Creek Florals Hair and makeup: MAB Artistry Bride’s attire: Anne Barge from Love Couture Bridal Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux Music: Dan Goldman Events Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co., DC Rental Invitations: Jerry and Julep Videography: Chris Coyle

