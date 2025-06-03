Weddings

A Monet Painting Inspired the Design of This Wedding Featuring Sikh and Jewish Traditions

Bright autumn hues made up the color palette.

Written by
Photographed by La Vie En Rose Photography | Published on
Photographs by La Vie En Rose Photography

Jeevna and Ben, attorneys from New Jersey and North Potomac, respectively, met as students at George Washington Law School, where they were introduced by a mutual friend at a Halloween party. Three and a half years after a first date at the now defunct Momofuku in CityCenterDC, Ben popped the question along the Georgetown Waterfront.

Their October wedding at Tranquility Farm was a fusion of Sikh and Jewish traditions, with a Sikh ceremony followed by a north Indian buffet lunch, then a Jewish ceremony, and finally a reception with a dinner menu that included a choice of pepper lamb chops, mustard salmon, and mushroom ravioli. The affair took design cues from the season—the bride’s favorite—and the painting The The Garden of Monet at Argenteuil, which was depicted on the invitation envelope and the backdrop of the escort display. Their dogs were also incorporated throughout, from Ben’s socks to the cocktail napkins and the cake topper.

Among the couple’s favorite details were the bright blue Corvette Ben drove in on during the Baraat, and the inclusion of Jeevna’s sister’s initials in her henna design. “She passed away ten years ago and little details like that made it feel like she was still by my side,” she says.

See the photos from their big day below.

The Details

Photographer and videography: La Vie En Rose Photography

Planning and design: Glorious Weddings & Events

Venue: Tranquility Farm

Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering

Florals: The Rosy Posy

Hair: Gava’s Gallery

Makeup: Sherry Ford

Henna: Anjali Godhasara

Bride’s attire: The Mahal (lehenga); BHLDN (Jewish ceremony); KYHA Studios (reception)

Groom’s attire: The Mahal (Indian attire); Brooks Brothers (custom tuxedo)

Music: ShiVish Entertainment

Rentals: Select Event Group; Sammy’s Rentals

Invitations, escort display: Every Little Something

Transportation: Point to Point Limo, Chariots for Hire

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

