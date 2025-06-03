A Monet Painting Inspired the Design of This Wedding Featuring Sikh and Jewish Traditions

Jeevna and Ben, attorneys from New Jersey and North Potomac, respectively, met as students at George Washington Law School, where they were introduced by a mutual friend at a Halloween party. Three and a half years after a first date at the now defunct Momofuku in CityCenterDC, Ben popped the question along the Georgetown Waterfront. Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their October wedding at Tranquility Farm was a fusion of Sikh and Jewish traditions, with a Sikh ceremony followed by a north Indian buffet lunch, then a Jewish ceremony, and finally a reception with a dinner menu that included a choice of pepper lamb chops, mustard salmon, and mushroom ravioli. The affair took design cues from the season—the bride’s favorite—and the painting The The Garden of Monet at Argenteuil, which was depicted on the invitation envelope and the backdrop of the escort display. Their dogs were also incorporated throughout, from Ben’s socks to the cocktail napkins and the cake topper.

Among the couple’s favorite details were the bright blue Corvette Ben drove in on during the Baraat, and the inclusion of Jeevna’s sister’s initials in her henna design. “She passed away ten years ago and little details like that made it feel like she was still by my side,” she says.

The Details

