18 Great Places to Work in the DC Area

The last time Washingtonian published a list of Great Places to Work was 2019—pre-Covid. The world was different then, of course, as was the way we worked. To state the obvious: Many of us went to offices five days a week.
Now, while some Washingtonians are back in an office full-time, lots of them work a hybrid schedule and others are entirely remote. That’s not all that’s changed. Judging by the comments of employees who filled out our 2025 Great Places to Work survey, flexibility seems more prized than ever. People also really want to feel valued and respected and that the work they do matters in this crazy world. Great pay and benefits have always been important, but especially in these inflationary times, they can be a big factor in job satisfaction.
And when many Washingtonians are seeing their livelihoods threatened by the axing of government payrolls and funding, the idea of having a job—and a boss—you can count on takes on new meaning. So we thought it was time to revive our Great Places to Work contest.
To participate, a workplace first had to be nominated. We then sent a short survey to each company, to be distributed among its employees. To qualify for consideration, at least 30 percent of the staff had to fill out the survey.
A firm called DataJoe processed all the surveys, producing a list of companies that scored highest on our metrics—which included questions about company culture; ethics; leadership; pay and benefits; diversity; and training and development.
Other publications print their own “best places to work” lists—ones that may have completely different winners. Part of the reason is simply that companies choose to enter some contests and not others. Our feeling is that the more ways good companies can be recognized and rewarded, the better.
Some Great Places to Work in the Washington Area
Advanced Management Strategies Group
Government contracting
Dumfries
Number of employees: 148.
What employees say: “The monthly ‘Java with Jim’ [O’Farrell, the CEO] meetings that take place are amazing. Everyone gets to speak and add input. I have never worked for a company that has a CEO who engages with his employees the way this CEO does. It makes a huge difference.”
Notable: The AMSG Cares Hobby Program offers funding for a pastime that brings an employee joy—whether playing an accordion, going camping, or restoring a motorcycle.
Aperio Global
Technology
Chantilly
Number of employees: 48.
What employees say: “There is a strong moral compass—people are respected and valued.”
Notable: At this cybersecurity and artificial-intelligence solutions firm—which stresses “truth, trust, and transparency” in business—meetings may start with a prayer (although it’s not mandatory).
ASTi
Software development
Herndon
Number of employees: 50.
What employees say: “The overall corporate ethics are fantastic. The benefits are almost unmatchable. There is a lot of laughing and socializing in addition to doing great work.”
Notable: Perks include a three-month sabbatical after five years of employment, a weekly paid lunch, use of a cabin in West Virginia, and a pet-friendly office.
Attain Partners
Management consulting
Tysons
Number of local employees: 90 (290 full-time nationwide).
What employees say: “They take care of their people. They understand that work will always be around but that the people need to be cared for and feel valued. It’s very impressive that this value comes through so strongly when the company is [largely] remote.”
Notable: While about a dozen employees work out of the Tysons headquarters, most everyone else works from home. Other perks: unlimited vacation, a 401(k) match that vests from day one, and generous benefits for both mental health and family-building—including up to $10,000 for surrogacy or adoption.
Aurora Innovations
Government contracting
Southwest DC
Number of employees: 13.
What employees say: “I feel like ownership actually cares about us and our well-being. I can message the VP or owner any time of day and they’ll get back to me quickly with answers or help. I’ve watched as Roberta [Massiah], the CEO, has kept people on payroll for months trying to find them new work if their contract ended or their position was removed by a customer. She goes to bat for each and every person who is hired.”
Notable: This company has flipped its org chart—with supervisors beneath the staff—to reinforce the idea that management’s role is to empower employees.
The Brand Guild
Public relations
Georgetown
Number of employees: 50.
What employees say: “Most members of the leadership team are not above the work, and it feels like a team instead of a hierarchy. Everyone is smart and willing to jump in and help other team members. The clients are generally great, and the offices are amazing. Leadership provides flexibility for working parents and caregivers.”
Notable: At this woman-owned firm, the cool offices—once occupied by the Wing coworking space (Brand Guild even got the furnishings)—include showers and a cafe. Other perks: half-day Fridays in July and August, plus four weeks a year for remote work.
Capitol Youth Services
Psychotherapy
Bethesda and Rockville
Number of employees: 25.
What employees say: “Training opportunities far exceed anything else offered around the area. Pay is also better than at other places, which is important given the hard work we do.”
Notable: Company founder Britt Rathbone, a local therapist, has worked with adolescents and families for four decades.
Community Forklift
Architectural-salvage store
Hyattsville
Number of employees: 35.
What employees say: “I believe in the company’s mission of reuse and want to help reduce what gets thrown out.”
Notable: According to this nonprofit, construction debris makes up 40 percent of what’s in landfills. The materials donated to Community Forklift are either sold to fund its mission or donated to those in need—the organization says it’s given away more than $1 million worth of supplies since 2011.
Consumer Technology Association
Trade association
Arlington
Number of employees: 153.
What employees say: “Great benefits—we have student-loan payment plans, WMATA [fares] paid for, and a mortgage program for those here longer than one year.”
Notable: That mortgage benefit? A $40,000 forgivable loan for a home purchased in Arlington. Other perks: summer hours, free parking, a fitness center, $350 monthly student-loan repayment, adoption and fertility assistance, and broadband reimbursement up to $500 a year.
Destination DC
DC-tourism nonprofit
Downtown DC
Number of employees: 125.
What employees say: “[This is] mission-driven work. Because DDC focuses on promoting Washington, DC, it feels good to contribute to something that helps the city’s economy, tourism, and local businesses.”
Notable: Twice-monthly staff lunches, summer hours, complimentary Capital Bikeshare membership, and staff events at member businesses, including museums.
Floreo
Virtual-reality software
Chevy Chase
Number of employees: 20.
What employees say: “I genuinely believe we are changing the world by helping people learn skills so they can be connected and productive members of their communities. The fact that we’re a fully remote company is also very attractive.”
Notable: The company was founded by Vijay Ravindran after his autistic son had a surprising and positive experience playing with VR. The technology is used to provide science-backed, immersive therapy for neurodiverse learners.
Glassman Wealth Services
Financial planning
Tysons and North Bethesda
Number of employees: 20.
What employees say: “[It’s] a company culture that focuses on leading with empathy, respect, and a desire for everyone to succeed.”
Notable: Perks include “thinking days,” unlimited vacation, free weekly lunch, and access to life/business coaches.
Lot Sixteen
Public relations and lobbying
Downtown DC
Number of employees: 45.
What employees say: “This is the first organization I’ve worked for where I feel that my hard work is not only visible to leadership but also acknowledged consistently via both feedback and merit-based rewards (bonuses, salary increases, promotions). This—coupled with the fact that I like my coworkers and can rely on them, and in turn they can rely on me—makes me confident this is a place where people can really grow.”
Notable: Perks include free drinks, snacks, and a full bar; a building with a roof deck and a gym; free parking or Metro card to commute; and flexibility of picking the two or three days you want to come to the office.
Lumenor Consulting Group
Management consulting
Southeast DC
Number of employees: 45.
What employees say: “The people I work with; the flexibility to perform my job remotely; the leadership of the company and decisions to grow sustainably; and the commitment to work/life balance make this company amazing.”
Notable: The woman-owned company has expertise working with clients in transportation and infrastructure.
National Taxpayers Union
Advocacy organization
Northwest DC
Number of employees: 23.
What employees say: “Everyone is onboard with the mission, so there are no big egos and no inner-office politics that I’m aware of. It’s a good team atmosphere with camaraderie and support, there’s a flexible work schedule, and entrepreneurship is encouraged.”
Notable: Founded in 1969 and billing itself as the “Voice of America’s Taxpayers,” this fiscally conservative nonprofit has stood behind many of the tax cuts enacted by Republican Presidents—including Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump—favoring “lean and efficient government.”
Pathways to Housing DC
Nonprofit tackling homelessness
Northeast DC
Number of employees: 135.
What employees say: “A lot of [our] leadership has experience at the ground level, and that’s reflected in how they value and appreciate the work of case managers, clinicians, outreach specialists, etc. There’s so much effort to create joy, and I think that’s rare in the workplace but very much needed in this type of work.”
Notable: Since 2004, Pathways has used a “housing first” model to move more than 900 people—all of whom have suffered from mental illness, substance abuse, or health challenges—into permanent housing.
TRX Systems
Defense contractor
Greenbelt
Number of employees: 52.
What employees say: “TRX Systems’ focus on cutting-edge Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions provides technically challenging and rewarding work that enhances mission success for soldiers in GPS-denied environments. Employees appreciate the great benefits, supportive management, and opportunity to contribute to impactful technology.”
Notable: The engineering company, started in 2004 by University of Maryland students and an alum, won a large Army contract in 2023 and has doubled in size in recent years.
Worldwide Mission Critical
Construction project management
Herndon
Number of employees: 59.
What employees say: “The company culture is one that allows employees to work their projects as they want to. No one is on your shoulder telling you what to do or where to turn. You have the authority to develop your own approach with the client.”
Notable: With a revenue increase of more than 115 percent between 2021 and 2023, WWMC was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the area last year by the Washington Business Journal.
Office Design That Works
Employees who like their physical workspace are three times more likely to stay, according to the Gensler 2025 Global Workplace Survey. Here, three loyalty-inspiring offices.
Royal Norwegian Embassy
Fentress Architects was inspired by the Norwegian principles of åpenhet (openness) and arbeidsglede (joy of work) when designing the embassy’s workspaces and lounges.
Amazon HQ2, Metropolitan Park
The architecture-and-design firm Gensler planned Amazon’s dog-friendly National Landing workplace with indoor and outdoor pet play areas, leash hooks, and a wall of photos of the dogs who “work” there–with each pup’s name and “job title.”
Michael R. Klein Center for Jobs and Justice
As befits a nonprofit helping build community, ZGF designed the nearly 37,000-square-foot headquarters of DC Central Kitchen with few barriers and lots of open sightlines to foster collaboration.
Resources for Former Federal Workers
These initiatives across the region are helping people impacted by DOGE cuts find new great places to work
DC
Georgetown University
Considering a career pivot? Displaced federal workers can get 30 percent off professional certificates, and former government lawyers receive half-price tuition for a master-of-laws degree. (You must request a fee waiver and submit your application by July 1.) The school is also hosting a career seminar series, including a July session on career transitions. Go to grad.georgetown.edu; under “financial support,” click on “federal worker resources.”
Maryland
Mobilize Montgomery
A collection of government agencies and economic groups in Montgomery County have created this online hub for former federal workers. Resources include job listings and a calendar with job fairs, networking meetups, free headshot events, and more.
Virginia
NOVAnext
This Northern Virginia Community College initiative grants recently laid-off federal workers and contractors one free certification or skills-training class, ranging from a CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst course to an entrepreneurship boot camp. Other workshops cover interview tips and AI in the workplace.
