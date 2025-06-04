Weddings

This Blue-and-White Wedding at the Hay-Adams Is Full of Textures and Detail

The couple wanted a classic DC feel with Italian influence.

Written by
Photographed by Renee Hollingshead Photography | Published on
Photographs by Renee Hollingshead Photography

Eight years after meeting as students at Wake Forest University, Sara and Andrew got engaged while they were vacationing in Spain. For their August wedding, they wanted a classic DC vibe with “Italian flair.”

They decorated in shades of blue, white, and sage with a custom lattice floral escort card display that was Sara’s favorite design detail, and a custom bar design that was Andrew’s. The reception tablescapes were another favorite element of the design: two kings tables lined with candles, blue and white flowers, and textured, soft blue place settings with embroidered napkins, custom menus, rose-shaped salt and pepper shakers, and textured blue glassware.

Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in the place that inspired the style: Italy. 

See the photos of the wedding below.

The Details

Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

