This Blue-and-White Wedding at the Hay-Adams Is Full of Textures and Detail

Eight years after meeting as students at Wake Forest University, Sara and Andrew got engaged while they were vacationing in Spain. For their August wedding, they wanted a classic DC vibe with “Italian flair.”
They decorated in shades of blue, white, and sage with a custom lattice floral escort card display that was Sara’s favorite design detail, and a custom bar design that was Andrew’s. The reception tablescapes were another favorite element of the design: two kings tables lined with candles, blue and white flowers, and textured, soft blue place settings with embroidered napkins, custom menus, rose-shaped salt and pepper shakers, and textured blue glassware.
Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in the place that inspired the style: Italy.
See the photos of the wedding below.
The Details
Photographer: Renee Hollingshead Photography
Planning and design: Ida Rose Events
Venue and catering: The Hay-Adams
Florals: Sweet Root Village
Invitations: Emily Baird Design
Hair and makeup: Amie Decker Beauty
Bride’s attire: Monique Lhuillier from Carine’s Bridal Atelier
Groom’s attire: Brooks Brothers
Music: Spectrum from Washington Talent
Rentals: Something Vintage, Maison de Carine, BBJ La Tavola, DC Rental
Production: Social Supply
Transportation: RMA Transportation