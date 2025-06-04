This Blue-and-White Wedding at the Hay-Adams Is Full of Textures and Detail

Eight years after meeting as students at Wake Forest University, Sara and Andrew got engaged while they were vacationing in Spain. For their August wedding, they wanted a classic DC vibe with “Italian flair.” Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

They decorated in shades of blue, white, and sage with a custom lattice floral escort card display that was Sara’s favorite design detail, and a custom bar design that was Andrew’s. The reception tablescapes were another favorite element of the design: two kings tables lined with candles, blue and white flowers, and textured, soft blue place settings with embroidered napkins, custom menus, rose-shaped salt and pepper shakers, and textured blue glassware.



Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in the place that inspired the style: Italy.

See the photos of the wedding below.

The Details

Join the conversation!