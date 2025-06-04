What’s the Deal With That Monument to Fired Federal Workers in Silver Spring?

Reverend Sarah Odderstol is the pastor at Grace Episcopal Church in Silver Spring, and federal employees represent a significant portion of her congregation. Many have lost their jobs as the Trump administration has slashed the federal workforce. Earlier this year, Karen Vincent, a member of the congregation, started a support group for those impacted. Fifty people attended the first meeting. “You know how you have the talking stick in groups that gets passed? We used to jokingly pass a box of tissues around the room,” says Odderstol. “There were a lot of tears.”

As the group continued to meet, Odderstol hatched the idea to create a temporary tribute to fired federal workers, which would be both a morale boost and creative outlet for the support group. It would also be seen by a lot of people passing by on Georgia Avenue, since the church is located in a spot where drivers regularly sit in traffic for extended periods.

Vincent ran with the idea. She found an old federal-issue desk and wrote the oath of office that federal workers take across it. The installation also has a solar powered desk lamp and desktop computer, which illuminate it at night. Group members contributed signs listing their agencies and what they believe the nation is losing, including “weather forecasting” and “justice for all.” A large blue banner reads, “Well done good and faithful Civil Servants!,” a modification of Matthew 25:21 that was chosen by Odderstol.

And the reactions to the monument? They’ve been “real positive,” Odderstol says. Drivers often beep their horns in support, and it’s gotten a lot of response on social media. Best of all? “No one has stolen the signs.”