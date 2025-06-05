4 Open Houses This Weekend That We Love

Need a short break form this weekend’s Pride festivities? Check out our open-house picks: a ranch-style house in Silver Spring, a Cape Cod in Arlington, a farmhouse in Falls Church, and, in the luxury bracket, a Tudor in Forest Hills.

A Silver Spring Ranch

Price: $689,900

Where: 1710 Glenkarney Pl.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .17 acres

Listing agents: Mark Fitzpatrick, RLAH

Open house: Sunday, June 8, 1:15 PM — 3:15 PM

Highlights of this Silver Spring ranch-style house include a kitchen with granite countertops, a red-brick sunroom, a bar and fireplace in the basement, and rooftop solar panels.

An Arlington Cape Cod

Price: $1.1 million

Where: 2819 S Joyce St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Lot size: .15 acres

Listing agents: Melody Abella, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, June 8, 2 PM — 4 PM

This expanded Cape Cod-style house boasts stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace, and heated floors in the ensuite bath. A kitchenette and bathroom on the lower level make it perfect for in-laws or Airbnb guests.

A Falls Church Farmhouse

Price: $799,999

Where: 7004 Lee Park Ct.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: .05 acres

Listing agent: Kevin Wood, RLAH

Open house: Saturday, June 7, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, June 8, 1 PM — 3 PM

Built in 1900 as a farmhouse, this listing sports a wood stove, a loft, and a detached structure in the backyard that can serve as a studio or guest suite.

A Forest Hills Tudor

Price: $3.95 million

Where: 2871 Audubon Terrace, NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4.5

Lot size: .5 acres

Listing agents: Kathryn Schwartz and Laurie Muir, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, June 8, 2 PM — 4 PM

This Tudor-style house, renovated in 2009 by the architect Travis Price, boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with a spa-inspired bathroom, and a stone patio in the backyard.