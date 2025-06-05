9 Book Talks and Events This Summer That Bookworms Will Love

Book nerds and fiction fans, we’ve got your summer reading list covered. Check out our list of local book signings and author meet-and-greets that are worth snagging a front row seat to:

“Yet Here I Am” by Jonathan Capehart

location_on Library of Congress language Website June 5

MSNBC host and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Jonathan Capehart gets personal in his new memoir about self-discovery, race, identity, and success (free, but registration required).

“That’s How They Get You” by Damon Young

location_on Prince George’s County Library language Website June 5

That’s How They Get You is an anthology of Black humor featuring essays, short stories, text messages, and roasts from contributors such as Hanif Abdurraqib, Mahogany L. Browne, and Wyatt Cenac. Young will unpack his latest work in conversation with journalists Wyatt Cenac and Clint Smith at Oxon Hill Branch library (free general admission sold out, $34 tickets with book included are available).

Local Author Bazaar

location_on People’s Book language Website June 8

More than 20 local authors present their children’s fiction, and nonfiction titles at People’s Book in Takoma Park. The literary gathering kicks off with a signing and reading of Craig A. Robinson’s children’s financial literacy picture book Bull & Bear (free).

“Potluck Desserts” by Justin Burke

location_on Bold Fork Books language Website June 8

Food and reading collide at Bold Fork Books. This summer bookish tasting is led by recipe writer Justin Burke. Guests can bake sweet treats from Burke’s queer cookbook Potluck Desserts and share them with fellow readers at the event ($17 for entry, $42 for entry and signed book).

“I Gave You Eyes and You Looked Toward Darkness” by Irene Solà

location_on Lost City Books language Website June 16

Catalan author, poet, and visual artist Irene Solà explores themes of tradition, death, and the afterlife in the highly anticipated English translation of her novel I Gave You Eyes and You Looked Toward Darkness (free).

“When the Tides Held the Moon” by Venessa Vida Kelley

location_on Northeast Neighborhood Library language Website June 17

Earlier this year, popular digital illustrator Venessa Vida Kelley released their debut historical fantasy novel. When the Tides Held the Moon offers a surplus of lush images that narrate a story about magical sea creatures and forbidden romance (free).

“Far From Home” by Lisa Murkowski

location_on Sixth & I language Website June 25

Lisa Murkowski has represented Alaska in the US Senate for more than 20 years. Audiences can sit in on a conversation between the politician and Washington Post news anchor Libby Casey to get a first look at Far From Home, Murkowski’s book on adapting to Washington’s tough political climate ($25+ for in-person, $12+ for virtual).

“Misbehaving at the Crossroads” by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

location_on MLK Library language Website June 25

Acclaimed poet and novelist Honorée Fanonne Jeffers visits Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library with stories from her latest Black culture text, Misbehaving at the Crossroads. Jeffers’ thought-provoking nonfiction debut analyzes the public and private worlds of Black women in America (free).

“How to Be a Living Thing” by Mari Andrew

location_on Sixth & I language Website July 15

Illustrator and writer Mari Andrew—who began her drawing career in DC—returns to town for an author discussion at Sixth & I. Fans of Andrew’s writings or her colorful Instagram creations can learn about her latest project, a collection of essays titled How to Be a Living Thing: Meditations on Intuitive Oysters, Hopeful Doves, and Being Human in the World ($22+ for in-person, $12+ for virtual).

Join the conversation!