Athletes, Journalists, Politicos: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin and Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Ted Leonsis at the Washington Capitals’ GR8 City Celebration at Capital One Arena.
April 11

The Washington Capitals’ GR8 City Celebration at Capital One Arena

DC Council members Phil Mendelson, Kenyan McDuffie, Charles Allen, and Brooke Pinto.
Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Zach Leonsis and Washington Capitals star TJ Oshie.

 

April 17

The Spring Affair at Café du Parc at the Willard InterContinental

The Willard’s Danielle Johnson and Ernie Arias, Exclusive Automotive Group’s Jonathan Metcalfe, and model Erin Houston.

 

April 22

Casamara Friends + Family Preview

Scale Hospitality’s Hanif Harji, Valor Development’s Will Lansing, Boulevard Consulting Group’s Mark Sullivan, and Compass’s Sherif Abdalla.

 

April 23

“Preface” Party at the Milby Residence

Helen Milby of Helen Milby & Company, MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend, the Consumer Technology Association’s Tiffany Moore, the Alpine Group’s Keenan Austin Reed, and Ultimate PowerPlay’s Alethia Jackson.

 

April 26

White House Correspondents’ Garden Brunch at the Beall-Washington House

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and chef Bobby Flay.
Washington Commanders co-owner Mark Ein and actor Jason Isaacs.
CNN’s Abby Phillip and Oak Keep Consulting’s Marcus Richardson.

 

April 26

“An Evening With Time” at the Swiss Ambassador’s Residence

DJ TRYFE with Cash Cash band members Sam Frisch and Alex Makhlouf.
Swiss ambassador to the United States Dr. Ralf Heckner and Time CEO Jessica Sibley.
Hugo Lowell of the Guardian, comedian Matt Friend, and Elizabeth Thorp of Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

 

April 27

Allbritton Journalism Institute x Politico White House Correspondents’ Brunch at the Allbritton Residence

Andrea Mitchell of NBC News and actor Michael Chiklis.
Dr. Elena Allbritton; Arielle Elliott, CEO of NOTUS; and former Politico publisher Robert Allbritton.

 

April 28

Arena Stage’s Annual Gala

Arena Stage’s Edgar Dobie, former Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter, and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton.
Gala co-chairs Susan Carter and R. Lucia Riddle.
This article appears in the June 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

