The Skeleton-Filled Escort Card Display Was This Halloween-Loving Couple’s Favorite Wedding Detail

Catherine and Sebastian met at a conference in Boston, soon after they'd each moved there for post-doctoral fellowships at two different pharmaceutical companies. Two year after their first date—a trip to a nearby seaside mansion that turned out to be the first of many excursions—Sebastian proposed on a hike while the pair were vacationing in the Bahamas.

For their October wedding they envisioned a day that incorporated their cultural traditions—she’s Taiwanese and he’s half Persian—and blended the elegance of their venue with some fun elements that celebrated the couple’s shared love for “all things horror.” Their playful and spooky “’Til Death Do Us Party” escort card display, featuring dancing skeletons, was the pair’s favorite detail of the day. Other special details included the imagery of a lion dancer’s head and the Chinese double happiness symbol that were incorporated throughout the day as a nod to Catherine’s heritage; and the honey exchange at the ceremony and Persian knife dance that took place before the cake cutting that highlighted Sebastian’s background. Other favorite touches included the table numbers, which featured photos of the bride and groom at the corresponding age, and the traditional Chinese lion dance that is meant to bring the newlyweds good luck and fortune.

Following the honeymoon, the newlyweds vacationed in Japan. See the photos from their big day below.

