Experience unmatched luxury in this custom Line K Zuiderwind estate—an extraordinary collaboration with world-renowned Dutch architect Piet Boon. Nestled on nearly an acre in the Farm-to-Table “Agrihood” of Willowsford, this 9,200 sq ft home blends clean Scandinavian-modern design with bespoke finishes and exceptional functionality.

From the wide-plank luxury vinyl flooring to the soaring ceilings, every detail has been curated for elegance and comfort. The heart of the home is a showstopping chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances and a dramatic quartz waterfall island—perfect for entertaining. A rare main-level second Primary Suite offers flexibility of lifestyle.

Six en-suite bedrooms, spa-inspired baths, custom closets, and a sleek linear fireplace elevate every corner. Multiple covered porches frame peaceful views of protected conservancy land, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living.

Your private oasis awaits outside: a 50×20-foot pool with swim jets, in-ground spa, travertine patio with firepit, and a raised-bed English garden. Additional highlights include dual laundry rooms, a lower-level entertainer’s bar, five-car garage with EV charging, and full 2025-installed high-efficiency systems including a whole-house generator.

This is more than a home— this is a lifestyle of refined design, comfort, and natural beauty.

Address: 23022 Lavender Valley Court Ashburn, VA 20148

Contact:

Andrea McSorley

andreamovesnova.com