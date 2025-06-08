Things to Do

PHOTOS: Scenes From WorldPride 2025 in DC

Thousands gathered for the parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of DC’s Pride celebrations.

Written by
| Photographed by Evy Mages and Jack Smart | Published on
PHOTOS: Scenes From WorldPride 2025 in DC
Photograph by Jack Smart

Dressed in rainbow colors and other festive attire—heart-shaped glasses, beaded necklaces, fans, and feathers—thousands of parade-watchers and participants took to the streets of Washington, DC, yesterday in celebration of both the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride and WorldPride. The procession, which lasted more than six hours, featured floats and music and a 1,000-foot-long rainbow flag, according to the Washington Post. 

Below, scenes from the Pride parade.

Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser at the Pride parade. Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Evy Mages
Photo by Jack Smart

 

Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart
Photo by Jack Smart

More:
Sherri Dalphonse
Editor in chief

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986 as an editorial intern, and worked her way to the top of the masthead when she was named editor-in-chief in 2022. She oversees the magazine’s editorial staff, and guides the magazine’s stories and direction. She lives in DC.