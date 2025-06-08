PHOTOS: Scenes From WorldPride 2025 in DC

Dressed in rainbow colors and other festive attire—heart-shaped glasses, beaded necklaces, fans, and feathers—thousands of parade-watchers and participants took to the streets of Washington, DC, yesterday in celebration of both the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride and WorldPride. The procession, which lasted more than six hours, featured floats and music and a 1,000-foot-long rainbow flag, according to the Washington Post.
