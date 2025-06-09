Weddings

Friendship Bracelets and Handwritten Letters Were Highlights of This Moody Fall Wedding

Autumnal colors, cozy textures, crawling ivy, and more were in included in the design.

Written by
| Photographed by Barbara O Photography | Published on
Photographs by Barbara O Photography

Keely, a market researcher from Olney, and Zach, an IT consultant from Herndon, met on the dating app Hinge. For their first date, they went to Jack Rose in Adams Morgan, and ended up bar crawling along 18th Street to extend the date. Three years later, Zach slipped a series of love letters into the Little Free Libraries around their Mount Pleasant neighborhood, then had Keely find and read them on their Saturday morning stroll to the farmer’s market. The final letter asked “the big question,” says Keely, and of course she said yes.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

At their November wedding, handwritten letters played another big part—one for each guest in attendance, doubling as a place card. “They were so special to write—usually with a beer at Marx Cafe, a glass of tine at Tryst, or a cocktail at The Line,” says Keely. They also wrote one for each other and Keely says reading hers from Zach helped her to “slow the day down and take it all in.” Another sentimental detail was the collection of friendship bracelets the Keely, her sister, and friends made to share with guests—each with mentions of places and things special to the couple. “It sounds goofy but they were a huge hit,” says Zach. “Each guest found a bracelet that was special to them and connected them to a time and place with us. It also served as a great conversation starter among strangers at the wedding. To this day I still see guests wearing their bracelets from our wedding.”

The couple leaned into a “moody formal” theme, which they say was open for interpretation for attire, but for decor meant a mix of autumnal colors, velvet and other cozy textures, mixed metals, crawling ivy, and lots of candles.

As a special splurge, the couple rented the Monument Suite at the Line Hotel to use for their rehearsal dinner, as the bride and bridesmaids’ getting ready space, portraits on the balcony, and a post-wedding breakfast.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

Keely + Zach
Keely + Zach

Keely + Zach
Keely + Zach

Keely + Zach
Keely + Zach

The Details

Photographer: Barbara O Photography

Coordination: Silk & Slate Co.
Venue: St. Francis Hall

Florist: Wander + Whimsy

Invitations: Minted

Caterer: Purple Onion Catering

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts

Hair and makeup: Jewel McDermitt

 

Bride’s attire: Made with Love from Lovely Bride

Groom’s attire: Custom design by Nikki Branzelle

Music: Bachelor Boy Band

Rentals: DC Rentals; Select Event Group

Calligraphy: Southern Calligraphy

Cocktails: Chad Spangler of Service Bar & Causa/Amazonia

Bridesmaids’ gifts: Loveweld permanent jewelry

Videographer: Shutter & Sound

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day