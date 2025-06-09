Friendship Bracelets and Handwritten Letters Were Highlights of This Moody Fall Wedding

Keely, a market researcher from Olney, and Zach, an IT consultant from Herndon, met on the dating app Hinge. For their first date, they went to Jack Rose in Adams Morgan, and ended up bar crawling along 18th Street to extend the date. Three years later, Zach slipped a series of love letters into the Little Free Libraries around their Mount Pleasant neighborhood, then had Keely find and read them on their Saturday morning stroll to the farmer’s market. The final letter asked “the big question,” says Keely, and of course she said yes. Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

At their November wedding, handwritten letters played another big part—one for each guest in attendance, doubling as a place card. “They were so special to write—usually with a beer at Marx Cafe, a glass of tine at Tryst, or a cocktail at The Line,” says Keely. They also wrote one for each other and Keely says reading hers from Zach helped her to “slow the day down and take it all in.” Another sentimental detail was the collection of friendship bracelets the Keely, her sister, and friends made to share with guests—each with mentions of places and things special to the couple. “It sounds goofy but they were a huge hit,” says Zach. “Each guest found a bracelet that was special to them and connected them to a time and place with us. It also served as a great conversation starter among strangers at the wedding. To this day I still see guests wearing their bracelets from our wedding.”

The couple leaned into a “moody formal” theme, which they say was open for interpretation for attire, but for decor meant a mix of autumnal colors, velvet and other cozy textures, mixed metals, crawling ivy, and lots of candles.

As a special splurge, the couple rented the Monument Suite at the Line Hotel to use for their rehearsal dinner, as the bride and bridesmaids’ getting ready space, portraits on the balcony, and a post-wedding breakfast.

