Trump’s Birthday Tanks Have Arrived; DOGE Staffers Fear Budget Cuts; and Dupont Circle Park Closes, Reopens, Closes

News from home: Washingtonian won two awards at Friday’s City and Regional Magazine Awards in Denver. Judges lauded Jessica Sidman‘s history of Republicans and DC steakhouses in their feature story category, calling it “a perfect story filled with great lines.” Ike Allen and I won in the reporting category for our article about DC’s shaky 911 system.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Troops social: Cops and protesters clashed in Los Angeles last night as hundreds of National Guard troops arrived on President Trump‘s orders. On social media, Trump called the protesters a “violent, insurrectionist mob.” The protests were sparked over the weekend by ICE raids in LA. (LAT) California Governor Gavin Newsom asked Trump to remove the troops. whose “deployment appeared to be the first time in decades that a state’s national guard was activated without a request from its governor.” (AP) LA cops shot Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi with non-lethal ammunition while she reported on the scene. (Guardian) Trump’s order “is not limited to Los Angeles” and could be used in other places where protests occur. (NYT) This conflict is “the fight President Trump had been waiting for.” (NYT)

Who gets the kids in this divorce? Staffers at Elon Musk‘s DOGE project are worried that following the billionaire’s split with Trump, “the government-cutting effort—and their jobs—could be in jeopardy.” (WSJ) The administration is “scrambling to rehire many federal employees dismissed under DOGE’s staff-slashing initiatives.” (Washington Post) DOGE staff got turned away from FAA officials last week, a sign that “senior staffers across the Trump administration are reclaiming power” from Musk’s project. (Washington Post) Trump claimed Musk will “have to pay the consequences” if he donates to Democratic candidates. (NBC News)

Sowing, reaping: Budget and staff cuts have stretched national parks thin, and “The risk of a public backlash against Trump if conditions at the national parks prove unpleasant for visitors this summer is significant.” (Reuters) Restaurants around the US face staff shortages due to Trump’s immigration crackdown. (FT)

Talks of the town: US and Chinese officials will meet in London today to try to ease tensions over trade. (NYT) Export controls are “moving to the top of the agenda.” (WSJ) Britain is still waiting for Trump’s trade deal with it to kick in. (Politico)

Law and border: The Trump administration reversed months of posturing and brought Maryland’s Kilmar Abrego García back to the US—to face charges that he transported migrants and firearms. The “indictment prompted the resignation of at least one veteran career prosecutor ” in Tennessee, where the feds filed the case. (WSJ) “The apparent strength of the government’s case could reignite debate among Democrats about the risks of focusing on Abrego Garcia’s case.” (NBC News) Abrego García’s lawyers are still pursuing contempt charges against the administration. (NYT)

Administration perambulation: Trump’s budget proposal calls for significant cuts to Pell Grants, which help kids from low-income families afford college. (NBC News) Democrats are challenging Secretary of State Marco Rubio‘s claims about how DOGE cuts have affected foreign aid. (Politico) Four people on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices received termination notices. The board “has been in the crosshairs of health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr..” (Stat) ABC News suspended reporter Terry Moran after he said Trump adviser Stephen Miller was “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.” (The Guardian)

• Photos and scenes from this weekend’s Pride celebrations.

• What to know about DC’s school cell-phone ban.

• From skating in Freedom Plaza to drug and alcohol addiction, and finally to a pet-care business: Chris Bota tells his story.

Circle takes the public square: The National Park Service and US Park Police announced Friday that they wouldn’t abide by a request from the DC police and would keep Dupont Circle park closed during Pride celebrations this past weekend. (Washingtonian) “Closing it during Pride is like shutting down the landmark site of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.” (Politico) Then, on Saturday, the fences came down after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser‘s office said it had reached an agreement with the Park Service. (PoPville) That night, two teens were stabbed near the park, and a man was shot nearby. The park was closed again. (WUSA9)

Tons of trouble: The tanks in Trump’s birthday parade this coming weekend will weigh “nearly double the weight limit allowed on D.C. roads without a permit.” (Washington Post) Video the Army posted showed on tank atop a flatcar with a “Hang Fauci & Bill Gates” graffito. (Washington Post) Tanks were spotted in Crystal City over the weekend. (Washingtonian Problems)

• Former DC cop Shane Lamond got 18 months for sharing information with the Proud Boys. (NBC News)

• Georgetown University officials “encouraged incoming international students from certain countries to defer their enrollment and current international community members to remain in the United States.” (The Hoya)

• Longtime allies and colleagues of DC Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton are “publicly raising questions” about her abilities after she told Washingtonian that she planned to run for reelection. (Washington Post)

• Democrats in Arlington are considering restrictions on who may vote in upcoming leadership elections. (ARLnow)

