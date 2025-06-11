4 Things to Do If You’re Avoiding the “America 250” Parade on June 14

The “America 250” military parade (which coincidentally falls on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday) is taking place on Saturday, June 14. The event is bringing tanks, helicopters, and nearly 7,000 soldiers to the DC as well as a long list of road closures and a pause on flights at DCA. If you’re not too keen on attending the parade, here are some other ideas.

Commemorate the 250th at George Washington’s Home

Mount Vernon is throwing a birthday party from 9 AM to 5 PM in honor of the day its former owner became the leader of the Continental Army. The celebration will feature live military drills performed by historical reenactors and a patriotic boat parade on the Potomac. Kids can explore a replica of an 18th century military encampment and help Revolutionary War “soldiers” prepare horses for battle. You must purchase a pass to Mount Vernon to attend.

Attend a Local Protest or Rally

Perhaps you’re feeling inspired to take action and make your voice heard. No Kings is a series of peaceful protest events happening across the country, including the DC area. (However, no event is scheduled in DC proper.) There’s a rally in Falls Church, a sign-waving event on the Silver Spring Beltway overpass, and a family-friendly craft session in Chevy Chase where kids can decorate flags and write postcards to members of the military. You can find a nearby event here.

Explore the History of the Army

To learn more about the last 250 years, drive 35 minutes to the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The museum recently unveiled a new exhibition, Call to Arms: the Solider and the Revolutionary War, which showcases the stories of those who fought for independence. See dioramas with life-sized figures, rare artifacts from the colonies (think: original flag of the First Rhode Island Regiment), and historical documents. Other exhibits cover World War II, the Cold War, and more. Reserve a free ticket online.

Celebrate the District

Head to Anacostia Park Field 7 for DC Joy Day, a free community festival dedicated to uplifting the city, from 3 PM to 8 PM. Programming includes lawn games such as cornhole, plus crafts, line dancing, a learning session on DC Home Rule, and meditation for those who need to unwind. Bring your own food (including items for the grill) and blankets for a picnic. If you’re looking to avoid cars this weekend, there’s a group bicycle ride organized by DC Queer Bikes and Hill Family Biking that’s pedaling over from Nationals Park at 2 PM.