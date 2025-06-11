A New H Street Bar Offers Both Housemade Beers and a Sophisticated Wine List

Henceforth, 1335 H St., NE.

The idea for Henceforth, a brewery/wine bar/restaurant that opened last month on H Street, Northeast, came from an unlikely place. Co-founder Mike Spinello conceived it 20 years ago, during his time serving as a soldier in Iraq. “I decided, when I’m done with the military, and I go onto other things, I want to build something,” he says.

Those massive silver tanks you’ll see on Henceforth’s first floor are the domain of head brewer Ben Mullet, who is already serving nine housemade beers. They include a Gose brewed with sea salt and coriander, an array of IPAs, and an oatmeal stout. Mullet is currently working on summery beers like a Pilsner and a Rosette, a lesser-known farm-style beer.

An extensive wine list, overseen by former Elle wine director Monica Lee, emphasizes natural wines and offers 16 by-the-glass selections, plus two-ounce pours of fortified wines, vermouths, and amaro. “We wanted to be more than just a brewery with a few wines,” Spinello says. “We wanted the wine to stand on its own.”

When it comes to food, the menu is comparatively concise. Former Barrel chef Walfer Hernandez puts forth meaty sandwiches like a ciabatta laden with beef cheeks, preserved-lemon aioli, and pickled onion (it’s Spinello’s favorite). There are also honey/Old Bay wings, triple-fried fries with aioli verde, and a couple vegetarian-friendly entrees, such as a plate of roasted cauliflower with labne and garlic chips.

The three-level space, formerly H Street Country Club, is comprised of the first-floor brewpub, a second-floor taproom and wine bar, and a rooftop patio. When Spinello, a neighborhood resident, was designing it, he wanted to lean away from the typical brewery aesthetic in favor of a more sophisticated vibe. So instead of picnic tables, you’ll find plush green bar stools with backs, cozy leather couches, and an absence of television screens.

“Our starting premise was that craft beer drinkers have grown up with the breweries, and the breweries haven’t grown up with them,” Spinello says.