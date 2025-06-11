Weddings

This Wedding Was Meant To Feel Like an Al Fresco, Wildflower-Filled California Dinner Party

The rain required a back-up tent, but that didn't stifle the warm vibe.

Written by
| Photographed by Kate Ann Photography | Published on
Photographs by Kate Ann Photography

Both hailing from Great Falls, Virginia, Haley and Jake first met as kids—fifth grade classmates to be exact.  They were friends for years before their relationship turned into a romantic one, marked by a first date that included the movie theater and ice cream. Six years after that, they got engaged on a hike in the Shenandoah Valley.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their May wedding was inspired by a California al fresco dinner party. “Although the weather didn’t cooperate,” says Haley, “the ambient bistro lighting and earthy textures created a warm, intimate atmosphere. The evening had a laid-back elegance, blending modern minimalism with whimsical touches.” The design included a color palette of soft, warm neutrals like terracotta and ecru paired with mustard yellow and olive tones, plus bright, spring-hued wildflower-inspired blooms, and cascading fruit that Haley says gave a “from-the-field, effortless vibe.” A deluge of rain called for a plan-B tent, but Haley says with the clear top and lush blooms, the result was an intimate springtime greenhouse vibe.

The menu, “simple yet elegant” says the couple, included spicy tuna in wonton cones, braised short ribs with garlic mashed potatoes, and jumbo lump crab cakes with wild rice.

The bride says her favorite element was the floral design; the groom says his favorite detail was the bride.

See the details from their big day below.

Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!

Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!

 

Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!

Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!

Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!

Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!
Haley and Jake's Wedding!

 

The Details

Photographer:  Kate Ann Photography

Planning and design: Vieira Events

Venue: Dumbarton House

Catering: Spilled Milk Catering

Dessert: Eddie’s Little Shop & Deli (cannolis)

Florals: Steelcut Flower Co. 

Invitations: Zola; Artisaire (wax seals)

Hair and makeup: Sarah Khan Artistry

Bride’s attire: Jenny Yoo; Park & Fifth Co. (second dress)

Groom’s attire: Ted Baker from Nordstrom

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Mixing Maryland

Rentals: Select Event Group

Tent: Sugarplum Tent Company

Lighting: Curated Events DC

Transportation: Fleet Transportation

Videography: Winter and Rain Films

After party and room block: The Line

Rehearsal dinner: Iron Gate

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day