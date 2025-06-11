This Wedding Was Meant To Feel Like an Al Fresco, Wildflower-Filled California Dinner Party

Both hailing from Great Falls, Virginia, Haley and Jake first met as kids—fifth grade classmates to be exact. They were friends for years before their relationship turned into a romantic one, marked by a first date that included the movie theater and ice cream. Six years after that, they got engaged on a hike in the Shenandoah Valley. Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their May wedding was inspired by a California al fresco dinner party. “Although the weather didn’t cooperate,” says Haley, “the ambient bistro lighting and earthy textures created a warm, intimate atmosphere. The evening had a laid-back elegance, blending modern minimalism with whimsical touches.” The design included a color palette of soft, warm neutrals like terracotta and ecru paired with mustard yellow and olive tones, plus bright, spring-hued wildflower-inspired blooms, and cascading fruit that Haley says gave a “from-the-field, effortless vibe.” A deluge of rain called for a plan-B tent, but Haley says with the clear top and lush blooms, the result was an intimate springtime greenhouse vibe.

The menu, “simple yet elegant” says the couple, included spicy tuna in wonton cones, braised short ribs with garlic mashed potatoes, and jumbo lump crab cakes with wild rice.

The bride says her favorite element was the floral design; the groom says his favorite detail was the bride.

See the details from their big day below.

The Details

