MAP: Road Closures for Trump’s Military Parade

A week after WorldPride, DC will again host hundreds of thousands of people, this time for a parade to celebrate the US Army’s 250th anniversary—which happens to align with the day President Trump will turn 79. Instead of rainbows and glitter, the streets of Washington will be filled with 18.5 miles of fencing and lots of police and National Guard troops.

The festivities will start at 8 AM and end after a firework show at 9:45 PM, but the DC police anticipate it will affect traffic from Thursday to Monday. All street closures and times could change. Here’s a map of roads that will be affected by the parade, followed by a list of other information you’ll need to get around town.

Notable closures:

George Washington Memorial Parkway both directions between US-50 and I-395: closed 6 PM Friday through 6 AM Sunday

Route 27/Washington Blvd right lane: closed in both directions 8 PM Wednesday through 10 PM Saturday

Route 27/Washington Blvd all lanes: closed in both directions between US-50 and Pentagon North Parking 6 PM Friday through 10 PM Saturday

Roads closed 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM Monday:

C Street from 18th Street, NW, to Virginia Avenue, NW

13th Street from C Street, SW, to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street, SW, to 12th Street, SW

Roads closed 7 PM Thursday to 6 AM Monday:

D Street from 18th Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street, NW, to C Street, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW, to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Roads closed 12 AM Friday through 6 AM Monday:

North to South streets:

23rd Street from E Street, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

22nd Street from C Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW, to Independence Avenue, SW

21st Street from C Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue, SW, to Maine Avenue, SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW, to D Street, SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW, to Ohio Drive, SW

East to West streets:

E Street from 20th Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW (eastbound lanes only)

Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW, to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 21st Street, NW, to Virginia Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street, NW, to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street, NW, to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street, SW, to 7th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street, SW, to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street, SW, to 12th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW, to East Basin Drive, SW

Ohio Drive from East Basin Drive, SW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue, NW, to Ohio Drive, SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Highway exits, freeways, expressways, and bridges closed 12 AM Friday through 6 AM Monday:

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street/National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street/National Mall

Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

Eastbound E Street expressway

Inbound Teddy Roosevelt Bridge split to Independence Avenue

Inbound Teddy Roosevelt Bridge split to Constitution Avenue

Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Westbound I 395 Exit 4A and 4B toward 12th Street, SW, and Maine Avenue, SW

Westbound E Street Expressway split to Southbound Potomac River Freeway

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward Independence Avenue and Maine Avenue

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Expressways closed 9 PM Friday through 6 AM Monday:

12th Street Expressway

9th Street Expressway entrance from Constitution Avenue, NW

Roads open to local traffic only 12 AM Friday through 6 AM Monday:

North to South streets

23rd Street from Washington Circle, NW, to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Virginia Avenue, NW

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to E Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to E Street, NW

18th Street from H Street, NW, to E Street, NW

17th Street from H Street, NW, to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street, NW, to F Street, NW

14th Street from F Street, NW, to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to D Street, NW

13th Street from E Street, NW, to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street, NW, to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Independence Avenue, SW, to C Street, SW

9th Street from Capitol Square Place, SW, to Maine Avenue, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street, SW, to Independence Avenue, SW

8th Street from E Street, NW, to D Street, NW

7th Street from E Street, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from E Street, NW, to C Street, NW

5th Street from E Street, NW, to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from E Street, NW, to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

East to West streets:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street, NW, to 1730 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street, NW, to 7th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW, to 13th Street, NW

I Street from 23rd Street, NW, to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

H Street from 24th Street, NW, to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW, to 14th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street, NW, to E Street, NW

G Street from 24th Street, NW, to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 23rd Street, NW, to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 23rd Street, NW, to 18th Street, NW (Westbound lanes only)

D Street from 14th Street, NW, to 13 ½ Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street, NW, to 3rd Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street, NW, to 4th Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street, NW, to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 9th Street, SW, to 7th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street, NW, to 7th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 7th Street, NW, to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street, SW, to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street, SW, to 7th Street, SW

Frontage Road from 7th Street, SW, to L’Enfant Promenade garage entrance

G Street from 9th Street, SW, to 7th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from 14th Street, SW, to 7th Street, SW

Closed 5:30-9 PM Saturday, but otherwise open to local traffic only 12 AM Friday through 6 AM Monday:

12th Street from Independence Avenue, SW, to Maine Avenue, SW

D Street from 7th Street, SW, to 12th Street, SW

One Metro station will be affected:

The Smithsonian Metro Station’s National Mall entrance will be closed.

These Metrobuses will have detours or delays:

7A

10A

16A

16C

16E

22A

32

36

70

79

P6

Roads closed to parking through 6 AM Monday:

North to South streets

23rd Street from E Street, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

22nd Street from C Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW, to Independence Avenue, SW

21st Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW, to Virginia Avenue, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from F Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from H Street, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue, SW, to Maine Avenue, SW

14th Street from F Street, NW, to D Street, SW

13 Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from C Street, SW, to D Street, SW

12th Street from E Street, NW, to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive, SW, to Maine Avenue, SW

11th Street from E Street, NW, to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from D Street, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

East to West streets

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW, to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street, NW, to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street, NW, to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 23rd Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th to 14th streets, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th to 7th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 21th Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street, NW, to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street, NW, to 7th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW, to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW, to 15th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street, SW, to 12th Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street, SW, to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street, SW, to 7th Street, SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW, to Ohio Drive, SW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue, SW, to the Inlet Bridge