4 Open Houses To See This Weekend

A Columbia Heights rowhouse, a Chevy Chase Colonial, an Alexandria house, and a luxe Dupont Circle Victorian.

Photograph courtesy HomeVisit

Tanks, troops, and traffic interruptions are on the docket this weekend for the Army’s 250th birthday festival and parade. Avoid the congestion and catch one of our open house picks: a rowhouse in Columbia Heights, a Colonial in Chevy Chase, a circa-1830 house in Alexandria, and a luxe Victorian in Dupont Circle.

A Columbia Heights Rowhouse

Price: $1.35 million
Where: 2728 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3
Lot size: .04 acres
Listing agents: Paniz Asgari, Compass
Open house: Saturday, June 14, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, June 15, 1 PM — 3 PM

This four-level rowhouse boasts high ceilings and natural light. The kitchen features hand-painted Spanish tiles and a large island, and the lower level can be used as a fifth bedroom or fitness studio. Outdoor spaces include a tiled patio, a second-floor balcony, and a rooftop deck. 

 

A Chevy Chase Colonial

Price: $1.45 million
Where: 3211 Thornapple St, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5
Lot size: .24 acres
Listing agents: Kelly Basheer Garrett, Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, June 15, 2 PM — 4 PM

This Colonial-style house sports refinished hardwood floors, built-ins and a gas fireplace in the living room, and a sunroom with a skylight and sliding glass doors that open onto a brick patio.

 

An Alexandria House

Price: $925,000
Where: 310 Gibbon St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1.5
Lot size: .02 acres
Listing agent: Renata Briggman, RLAH
Open house: Saturday, June 14, 11 AM — 1 PM and Sunday, June 15, 11 AM — 1 PM

This circa-1830 house in Old Town features a renovated kitchen and baths, built-in bookshelves, a brick patio, and a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom.

 

A Dupont Circle Victorian

Price: $2.995 million
Where: 1752 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4
Lot size: .02 acres
Listing agents: Roby Thompson, Long & Foster Real Estate
Open house: Sunday, June 15, 1 PM — 4 PM

Built in 1895, this red-brick Victorian retains many of its original architectural details even as it’s been updated over the years. Some of the highlights: a carved stone fireplace in the living room, a gourmet kitchen, a rooftop deck, and a legal rental unit on the lower level.

