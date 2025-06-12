4 Open Houses To See This Weekend

Tanks, troops, and traffic interruptions are on the docket this weekend for the Army’s 250th birthday festival and parade. Avoid the congestion and catch one of our open house picks: a rowhouse in Columbia Heights, a Colonial in Chevy Chase, a circa-1830 house in Alexandria, and a luxe Victorian in Dupont Circle.

A Columbia Heights Rowhouse

Price: $1.35 million

Where: 2728 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agents: Paniz Asgari, Compass

Open house: Saturday, June 14, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, June 15, 1 PM — 3 PM

This four-level rowhouse boasts high ceilings and natural light. The kitchen features hand-painted Spanish tiles and a large island, and the lower level can be used as a fifth bedroom or fitness studio. Outdoor spaces include a tiled patio, a second-floor balcony, and a rooftop deck.

A Chevy Chase Colonial

Price: $1.45 million

Where: 3211 Thornapple St, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

Lot size: .24 acres

Listing agents: Kelly Basheer Garrett, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, June 15, 2 PM — 4 PM

This Colonial-style house sports refinished hardwood floors, built-ins and a gas fireplace in the living room, and a sunroom with a skylight and sliding glass doors that open onto a brick patio.

An Alexandria House

Price: $925,000

Where: 310 Gibbon St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1.5

Lot size: .02 acres

Listing agent: Renata Briggman, RLAH

Open house: Saturday, June 14, 11 AM — 1 PM and Sunday, June 15, 11 AM — 1 PM

This circa-1830 house in Old Town features a renovated kitchen and baths, built-in bookshelves, a brick patio, and a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom.

A Dupont Circle Victorian

Price: $2.995 million

Where: 1752 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4

Lot size: .02 acres

Listing agents: Roby Thompson, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, June 15, 1 PM — 4 PM

Built in 1895, this red-brick Victorian retains many of its original architectural details even as it’s been updated over the years. Some of the highlights: a carved stone fireplace in the living room, a gourmet kitchen, a rooftop deck, and a legal rental unit on the lower level.