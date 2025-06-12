9 Juneteenth Celebrations Around the DC Area

On June 19, 1865, news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, and the last enslaved people in America were freed. Join the DMV community in celebrating the historic event at a parade, pop-up market, or festival this month.

Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival

June 14-19 location_on Bethesda, Potomac, and Rockville language Website

Montgomery County has 80 historic Black communities, and the Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival celebrates the area’s heritage. Over a five-day span, there will be several events throughout Maryland, including a kick-off concert headlining gospel artist Erica Campbell as well as the Howard University Gospel Choir at Bethesda Theater (free+ for most events, $30+ for concert).

Juneteenth at BlackRock Center for the Arts

June 21 location_on Germantown language Website

Germantown’s BlackRock Center for the Arts is throwing an activity-packed Juneteenth celebration, with outdoor concerts by local go-go and soul bands Northeast Groovers and Solroots, African and hip-hop dance workshops, film screenings, food trucks, and an artisans market (free).

Juneteenth Jubilee and Freedom Walk

June 19 location_on Anacostia language Website

In 1862, enslaved persons seeking emancipation from slavery in Maryland journeyed across the 11th Street Bridge to find freedom in Anacostia under the protections of DC Emancipation. For Juneteenth, you can pay homage to the past by walking the same path in a community reenactment beginning at Navy Yard. After the Freedom Walk, neighbors can join a panel discussion, shop deals from local businesses, see The Sirius Company band perform live, and participate in a beat ya feet cardio dance workout (free).

Celebrate Juneteenth in Alexandria

June 19, 21 location_on Alexandria language Website

On June 19 in Market Square, attend a concert by the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices in commemoration of African American history in Alexandria. The family-friendly festivities continue on June 21 at the Charles Houston Recreation Center, where there will be storytelling, music, and food (free).

Juneteenth Family Tour

June 19 location_onPresident Lincoln’s Cottage language Website

Kids can learn about the history of the Emancipation Proclamation on a tour of President Lincoln’s Cottage, where they can explore the place where Lincoln drafted the document. Before or after the tour, youngsters can create postcards to take home or leave for a future visitor ($17 for adults, free for children under 6).

Juneteenth for the City

June 19 location_on Anacostia language Website

Celebrate Black liberation at Bread for the City’s Michelle Obama Southeast Center. The community block party welcomes families to shop a marketplace of Black-owned businesses, groove to musical performances, savor bites, and participate in educational sessions on Black culture and history (free).

Juneteenth Literary Jubilee & Black Author Book Fest

June 18 location_on Downtown language Website

Poet and hip-hop educator Tony Keith Jr. returns to Planet Word to discuss his latest book, Knucklehead. In addition to the author discussion, readers can browse titles from local writers, get author autographs, and explore the museum galleries during the Black Author Book Fest (free).

Juneteenth Celebration at the Museum

June 19 location_on Smithsonian ACM language Website

From a morning yoga session to a pickle-making demo, there’s a ton of fun things to do at The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum’s Juneteenth celebration. Five artist acts will appear on the main stage, including local teen poet Lemonade Dream, go-go group Black Alley Band, and rapper Pinky tha Rapper. Local artist Brian Bailey will create an interactive mural (free).

Annapolis Juneteenth Parade & Festival

June 21-22 location_on Annapolis language Website

On June 21, you can watch this Juneteenth parade wind its way from St. John’s College, through downtown Annapolis, to Amos Garret Boulevard. After, festival-goers can catch live performances by acts such as the women’s go-go group Be’La Donna and Davon Fleming at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. To close out the weekend, the fairgrounds will host a gospel concert headlined by singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly on June 22 (free).

