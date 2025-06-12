This Couple Exchanged Vows on the 10th Hole of the Bethesda Country Club Golf Course

Marylanders Alexi, the founding partner of a branding firm, and Robert, an IT sales professional, were set up by the bride’s best friend’s dad. The pair felt an immediate connection on their first date at Bourbon Steak in Georgetown, and a mere eight months later, Robert proposed in the garden at the Inn at Little Washington—and afterwards, they celebrated with dinner and champagne in the conservatory. Last June, the best friend’s dad officiated their ceremony on the 10th hole of the Bethesda Country Club golf course. Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The wedding was designed to feel like a modern garden party, with a green-and-white color palette that included accents of orange and blush. Tree-inspired centerpieces transformed the ballroom for dinner, and the pair say the menu reflected their “live to eat” lifestyle. Cocktail hour appetizers included truffle parmesan fries and sliders as a nod to the pair’s first date, they say, and dinner started with a Caesar salad and sweet corn soup duo, followed by a choice of a filet and crab cake, Chilean sea bass, or portobello Napoleon. Two signature cocktails included Aperol spritzes at cocktail that they said matched the summery vibe, and espresso martinis that they offered later in the evening to keep the dance party going.

Their favorite parts of the day? Alexi says hers was Robert’s “epic electric guitar solo to “Play That Funky Music”—a nod to his former life as a guitarist both a rock band and a ‘90s cover band. Robert’s favorite part were the handwritten notes Alexi wrote to each of the guests in lei of a traditional place card.

Following the celebration, the newlyweds honeymoon at Blackberry Farm.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

The Details

