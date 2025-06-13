OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JUNE 15, 2-4 PM!

Tucked behind a tall, green privacy fence and spread across two adjoining lots, this one-of-a-kind property offers a serene country retreat in the heart of Old Town Alexandria—just 2.5 blocks from the boutiques and restaurants of King Street. Hidden from view and protected by the largest black walnut tree in town, this rare estate includes one of only 17 remaining detached “flounder” houses in Alexandria, enveloped by a lush cottage garden and complemented by a bespoke 50-foot flagstone porch with full southern exposure.

Inside, the home is a masterclass in style and functionality, blending traditional flounder-style architecture with custom interiors. The kitchen features high-end appliances, custom oak detailing, and a farmhouse breakfast nook with views into the garden. The living room exudes warmth with reclaimed barnwood floors, a cozy wood stove, and artisan finishes. Upstairs, the primary suite and spa-like bath create a peaceful retreat, while additional rooms flex for work, media, hobbies, or extra bedrooms. A bespoke TV room and hobby space add richness and adaptability to the home’s layout.

The gated stone parking pad accommodates two vehicles, while the surrounding grounds are thoughtfully designed for both leisure and lifestyle—with a custom riverstone firepit surrounded by quarry-stone seating, and a stealth garden gym featuring a pull-up and rings bar, Crossover Symmetry setup, heavy bag, and TRX mount discreetly integrated into the landscape.

From the moment you enter the property, you’re transported into a world apart—where timeless architecture and natural beauty converge with modern luxury. The feeling is unmistakable: a private country estate gazing over a wild Virginia meadow, yet with every urban convenience just moments away. A rare offering—don’t miss your chance to own a true sanctuary in one of America’s most celebrated neighborhoods.

Address: 323 N. Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Contact:

Brittanie DeChino (Baumgartner)

202-802-0158

bdechino@ttrsir.com

www.brittaniedechino.com