Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This June

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



George Lesznar

A butcher for decades at Harvey’s Market in Union Market, he has retired.

Reverend Dr. Evalina Huggins

She’s the pastor of Potomac’s historic Scotland A.M.E. Zion Church, which has been restored.

Chris Van Hollen

A trip to El Salvador by the Maryland senator brought attention to the wrongly deported Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia.

Toshi Reagon

The musician put together a Strathmore tribute con­cert to her late mother, Sweet Honey in the Rock’s Bernice Johnson Reagon.

Monty Hoffman

His Wharf project is complete: The developer’s company sold its stake in the complex.

Disinvited! Adolphe Edwards

The landlord and his company must pay $6.8 million after the Office of the Attorney General sued over terrible conditions at his nine DC buildings.

This article appears in the June 2025 issue of Washingtonian.