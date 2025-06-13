Unelected Storms Menace Trump’s Tank Parade, Kennedy Center Boss May Run for California Governor, and WorldPride Tourism Didn’t Meet Expectations

Good morning. Today is shaping up as the most Friday the 13th imaginable. Another hot and muggy one awaits, with a high around 89 before thunderstorms enter the chat around 5 PM. Rain will continue overnight, with a low near 70.

Sports this weekend: The Nationals will host the Miami Marlins all weekend. The DC Defenders will compete in the UFL championship game Saturday, when they’ll face the Michigan Panthers in St. Louis. D.C. United will visit Real Salt Lake Saturday. Our new Major League Cricket team the Washington Freedom will visit the Seattle Orcas on Saturday. Loudoun United FC will host Detroit City FC on Saturday. Old Glory DC will face the Chicago Hounds in a playoff game in the Windy Suburb of Bridgeview Saturday. The Washington Spirit will pay a visit to the Portland Thorns Sunday. The Mystics will host the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

This roundup is available as a morning email newsletter. Sign up here.

I can’t stop listening to:

EU, “Living Large.” The DC legends’ follow-up to “Da Butt” has a bit more hometown in it than their big hit and is quite a nice document for a Friday afternoon. EU and Sugar Bear play Grist Mill Park in Fairfax at 7:30 this evening. Admission is free; call 571-202-SHOW an hour beforehand to check if weather might affect the performance.

Take Washingtonian Today with you! I’ve made a playlist on Spotify and on Apple Music of my daily music recommendations this year.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Israel-Iran latest: Israel launched strikes at Iranian military bases and nuclear facilities Friday morning that appear to have killed top military figures in Iran. (Washington Post) It was “not immediately clear whether the United States, Israel’s most important ally, had blessed the attack.” (NYT) The attack puts President Trump in a difficult spot with noninterventionists in his MAGA base. (Politico)

Powers of separation: Secret Service agents forcibly removed US Senator Alex Padilla from a press conference Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held in Los Angeles, where she claimed the administration would “‘liberate’ the city from its ‘socialist’ leadership.” DHS “claimed erroneously that Padilla did not identify himself.” (AP) “As Mr. Padilla — an M.I.T. graduate, the son of Mexican immigrants and a Los Angeles native — began asking about a bank of mug shots behind Ms. Noem, agents shoved him out of the room, told him to drop to his knees in a hallway and handcuffed him” (NYT) Padilla called the administration’s account “ridiculous.” (NBC News) Hill Dems demanded answers from House Speaker Mike Johnson office and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, but “neither GOP leader was available.” (Politico) Tensions ratcheted up on the Hill. (Axios) Senators were shocked. (Politico)

Troops and consequences: An appeals court in San Francisco temporarily blocked a judge’s order Thursday night that would have prohibited Trump from sending California National Guard troops to protests in Los Angeles. They’ll take up the matter Tuesday. (Politico) The original ruling, by federal Judge Charles Breyer, said Trump’s “actions were illegal — both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.” (NYT) Trump wants to use the National Guard nationwide to bolster his immigration crackdown. (Washington Post)

Parade update: Thunderstorms could strike downtown DC right as Trump’s military parade is scheduled to begin tomorrow, endangering spectators. (Capital Weather Gang) A plurality of Americans approve of the parade, and a majority says it’s a waste of money. (AP) District officials are bracing themselves to get hosed by Congress and the administration, which do not have a great record of reimbursing DC for its costs during such events. (WUSA9) “No Kings” protests will take place in Virginia (Northern Virginia Magazine) and in Maryland. (Bethesda Today)

Administration perambulation: The White House is “working on a new effort to both weaken Congress’ grip on the federal budget and freeze billions of dollars in spending at several government agencies.” (Politico) Trump’s tariffs on steel will affect appliances soon. (NYT) Trump withdrew from an agreement with Pacific Northwest tribes “and portrayed the issue falsely as revolving around ‘speculative climate change concerns.'” (NYT) Ric Grenell, who’s currently running the Kennedy Center for Trump, is considering a run for governor of California. (Playbook)

One snazzy open house this weekend:

This redbrick Victorian in Dupont Circle has five beds and four baths. There’s a carved stone fireplace in the living room, a gourmet kitchen, a rooftop deck, and a legal rental unit on the lower level. It’s listed at $2.995 million. Click over to see more of this weekend’s best open houses.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• How did four drag queens end up at a Kennedy Center fundraiser that featured President Trump? They told us!

• Tarì Trattori, a new Amalfi-inspired restaurant, will open in Union Market next week.

• The scene at American University while authorities wait for a man who climbed a radio tower to come down.

• DC cops are recruiting outside office buildings where troops are quartered for Trump’s military parade.

• Some dining ideas for Dear Old Dad this weekend.

• Juneteenth celebrations around the area.

• They got married on the 10th hole of the Bethesda Country Club Golf Course.

Local news links:

• A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Northwest DC. (DC Water)

• Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and DC Police Officer Daniel Hodges filed a civil suit “asking a judge to order the hanging of a plaque to honor police heroes who protected the Capitol, lawmakers and staff from rioters.” (CBS News)

• WorldPride’s touted tourism benefits didn’t materialize. Destination DC honcho Elliott Ferguson blamed the political climate. (WBJ) Ferguson also said DC has lost out on dozens of meetings because of Trump. A Canadian group “said outright it no longer wanted to meet in the U.S.” (WBJ)

• Students at Silver Spring’s Montgomery Blair High School walked out of classes yesterday “to show support for a classmate who they say was recently deported to Guatemala.” (Washington Post)

• The District removed protected bike-lane barriers from Arizona Avenue, Northwest, that neighbors considered unsightly. (Washington Post)

• Prince George’s County Schools Superintendent Millard House will step down next week after a no-confidence vote from the teachers’ union. (NBC4 Washington)

• Authorities charged Richard Dyson in the death of Donnella Bryan, whose body was found in a Dumpster in April. (WUSA9)

• Lawmakers in the House approved the last of three bills that take aim at DC laws yesterday. (Washington Post)

• Police say a guest at a baby shower got into an argument with another attendee, then “tried to run into multiple people with her car.” (NBC4 Washington)

Weekend event picks:

Friday: Richard Wright‘s Annual Sundresses, Sneakers, & Stogies concert featuring Rakim rolls into Eastern Market.

Saturday: The Warped Tour opens with the first of two dates at the RFK grounds.

Sunday: Opera Italiana Orchestra plays a “sunset serenade” at the Lincoln Memorial.

See lots more picks from Briana Thomas, who writes our Things to Do newsletter.

We’re now taking suggestions for this year’s “Most Powerful Women” list. You can nominate someone here. Know someone we should consider for our Tech Titans feature this year? Put their name forward here. Did you miss our 100 Very Best Restaurants List? It’s here.



Join the conversation!