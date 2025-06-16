Trump’s Damp Military Parade Overshadowed by Weekend of Political Violence, Protests; Dems Turn Out Early for Virginia Primary; Washington Post Journalists Hacked

Good morning. Lots of chances for rain today with a high around 72. Rain possible overnight, too, with a low near 67. The Nationals host the Rockies today. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

Deerhoof, “Return of the Return of the Fire Trick Star.” These wily San Franciscans play Union Stage tonight with Sexfaces and Clear Channel.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Rainy day perade: Attendance at President Trump‘s soggy military parade this weekend “appeared to fall far short of early predictions that as many as 200,000 people would attend.” Coverage of the event was overshadowed by deadly political violence in Minnesota. (AP) Trump didn’t mention those attacks or the large No Kings protests nationwide that criticized his presidency during his remarks at the event. (NOTUS) “Though the parade is over, some federal workers remain temporarily displaced from their offices, told to work remotely for three weeks so thousands of participating soldiers could be housed in downtown government office buildings.” (Washington Post)

Minnesota latest: Police arrested Vance Boelter, a suspect in the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers and their families, and charged him with murder. They said he had a list of Midwestern legislators with him. (Washington Post) Authorities said Boelter “posed as a police officer.” (Minnesota Star Tribune) State lawmakers often make their home addresses public. Some of them are beginning to rethink that type of openness. (NYT) Members of the US Congress want more security. (Axios)

Crackdown backdown: Trump told ICE officials Thursday to pause raids on industries including agriculture and hospitality, a move that suggests his immigration crackdown is “hurting industries and constituencies that he does not want to lose.” (NYT) Inside his flip-flop. (Axios) On Sunday, Trump asked ICE for more enforcement in cities run by Democrats. (AP) The US could soon see more immigrants leaving the US than staying, which economists say could affect the nation’s economy. (Washington Post)

Hallucinational health: Health Secretary RFK Jr.‘s agency said Michael Ross, one of Kennedy’s choices to join a vaccine advisory panel he cleared out recently, was a professor at George Washington University and VCU. Ross doesn’t currently teach at either school. (NBC4 Washington) Kennedy’s department recently paid an Arizona law firm $150,000, a possible indication that he’s planning changes to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. (NOTUS)

War news: Trump “vetoed an Israeli plan in recent days to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.” (Reuters) He said “it’s possible” that the US could get involved in the conflict. (ABC News) MAGA’s not especially keen on that possibility. (Daily Beast)

Administration perambulation: Trump is “accelerating efforts to transform the federal workforce from a nonpartisan, merit-based civil service to a system that values loyalty to the president and to push policies that allow the administration to more easily dismiss career employees.” (Washington Post) His nominee to lead the FAA appears to have lied about having a commercial pilot’s license. (Politico) The Elon Musk “5 Things” email continues at some agencies. (Axios) Nippon Steel gave the US government a “golden share” that will allow it permanent influence over U.S. Steel, which the Japanese company hopes to buy. (NYT) Export clearances for rare-earth minerals were not addressed in the administration’s “great deal” with China. (Reuters) The Interior Department instructed national parks to remove content that “inappropriately disparages Americans past or living (including persons living in colonial times)” and asked park visitors to report anything they found. (NYT) Trump’s nomination of his lawyer Emil Bove to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is “dividing the right.” (Politico) Some in the Senate appeared to balk at Trump’s plan to cut funding to public media. (NYT)

Dupont’s swank new Sixty DC hotel is home to Casamara, a chic, seafood-centric Mediterranean restaurant from Toronto restaurateur Hanif Harji. I found a lot to like during my first pass through the menu—a riff on prosciutto and melon made with tuna belly, a simple platter of giant shrimp with lemon—but my favorite dish was a quartet of grilled oysters. The preparation can be tricky: so often, an oyster’s flavor gets obliterated by whatever is topping it. But here, chili butter with breadcrumbs and parmesan was an excellent complement (I wanted to sop up every last bit from each shell), while still showing the oyster some respect. (1337 Connecticut Ave., NW.)

• Cost, capacity, amenities: How the Commanders’ proposed new stadium compares with RFK.

• Photos from the well-attended No Kings protests in the region this past weekend.

• Reports from the parade this past weekend.

• Police in Culpeper, Virginia, arrested Joseph R. Checklick Jr., who they said intentionally drove through a crowd at a No Kings protest. (WWBT)

• The US Capitol Police arrested about 60 people after a protest outside the Supreme Court Friday. They said some of the protesters breached a barrier and headed for the Capitol. (WTOP) One of them was a Vietnam vet who uses a walker. (NBC4 Washington)

• National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet stepped down two weeks after Trump claimed to have fired her. (Washington Post)

• Strong early voting numbers in the Virginia primary have heartened Democrats. (Washington Post)

• An attack, possibly by a foreign government, compromised some Washington Post journalists’ email accounts. (WSJ)

• Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie said the Post had been in touch with his organization about hosting writers who use the newsletter platform. (The Guardian)

• Police arrested Mohammad Al-Rashidi, who they said was responsible for dozens of cases of arson in Capitol Hill. (WUSA9)

• Someone with measles arrived at Dulles on June 8, then took a train and several buses while visiting sites in DC. (Washington Post)

• Police arrested a man outside Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. They said video showed him “making anti-Jewish and hateful comments.” (Bethesda Today)

• A DC cop shot but didn’t hit someone during a confrontation with someone they said produced a weapon near the Georgia Avenue Metro stop. They arrested the person. (NBC4 Washington)

• Deebo Samuel hosted a youth football camp in DC Friday. (WUSA9)

• Authorities pulled two people, including a child, out of the Potomac Friday. Both survived. (Bethesda Today)

• Alexandria City High School’s principal, Alexander Duncan, resigned on the last day of classes. He’ll be principal of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington. (Alexandria Times)

