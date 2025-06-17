Army Says Tanks Didn’t Damage DC’s Streets; Trump Attends, Leaves G-7 Summit; and an Alligator Got Escorted Out of Fairfax

Good morning. Humidity will increase today, with persistent shower chances and a high around 83. Showers and thunderstorms possible overnight with a low around 71. The Nationals will host the Rockies again this evening, and the Mystics will visit the Chicago Sky. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

I can’t stop listening to:

Ringo Starr, “Step Lightly.” This soft-shoe collaboration with Harry Nilsson is a sleeper highlight of Starr’s 1973 solo LP, “Ringo,” which is a pretty good album! Starr plays Wolf Trap tonight with his “All-Starr Band.”

Take Washingtonian Today with you! I’ve made a playlist on Spotify and on Apple Music of my daily music recommendations this year.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Banff on the run: President Trump marked the tenth anniversary of his fateful golden escalator ride with a typically unpredictable visit to the G7 summit in Alberta. He claimed the Ukraine war could have been avoided had Russia not been booted from the group (which happened after Russia annexed Crimea), a decision he attributed to former President Obama and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was not yet in office at the time. (NYT) He refused to sign, then signed an amended version of a statement about the Israel-Iran war. (Washington Post) And then he left early, saying he “wasn’t working on a cease-fire but something ‘much bigger than that.’” (WSJ) The administration has discussed a meeting between US and Iranian officials in a bid to end the conflict. (Axios) It told allies the US wouldn’t join the war “unless Iran targets Americans.” (Axios) Trump faces a decision about whether to help Israel destroy an Iranian nuclear facility. (NYT)

In other international relations news: Trump’s trade policies have begun to snuff out a boomlet in US battery manufacturing. (NYT) Exporters are beginning to ask to be paid in currencies other than the US dollar. (Bloomberg) The White House may enlarge its travel ban to include people from 36 more countries. (NYT) The US and the United Kingdom signed a trade agreement, though benefits for British steel and aluminum (or if you prefer, aluminium) remain elusive. (AP)

Meanwhile, here at home: Authorities said accused Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter wore a latex mask and impersonated a police officer during what they said was a rampage of political violence. (ABC News) US Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota confronted Senator Mike Lee of Utah over his social media posts about the killing of her friend Melissa Hortman, a state legislator police say Boelter killed. (Politico) Other politicians criticized Lee’s posts, which included mocking references to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Lee later made a post that “hit all of the sober notes one would expect.” (NYT) Feds charged a former Coast Guard officer and FEMA instructor with making threats against Trump. (CBS News) They also accused a Georgia man of threatening US senators Ted Cruz and Deb Fischer. (NBC News)

One big, beautiful phone bill: The Trump Organization announced it would launch a phone service, claiming that it would manufacture a $499 gold smartphone in the US. (Washington Post) Except the phone is actually made in China. (Apple Insider) There’s no way to make a smartphone in the US this year. (WSJ) “All this seems deeply weird.” (Washingtonian)

Administration perambulation: The administration reversed its earlier reversal on immigration enforcement, saying ICE would target farms, hotels, and restaurants. (Washington Post) Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder who retailed Trump’s lies about winning the 2020 election that he in fact lost, lost a defamation case. (AP) A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked the administrations cancellations of research grants, “calling it ‘palpably clear’ that what was behind the government actions was ‘racial discrimination and discrimination against America’s LGBTQ community.'” (AP) California lawmakers seek to prevent law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings. (ABC News) Administration cuts to a FEMA infrastructure-resiliency program will affect many people in red states. (CBS News) Instant Pot Brands is among the home-goods companies preparing products that feature Trump. (Semafor)

Celebrate summer solstice with the Smithsonian, by Daniella Byck

The official first day of summer is Friday, June 20, but you can celebrate the summer solstice a day later at Smithsonian museums around the National Mall. Strut in after the usual closing times; some museums will remain open until 9 PM while others are welcoming visitors as late as midnight. There’s special programming in honor of the occasion, so you can make the most of the extra long day. The National Museum of African Art, which will be open until midnight, is hosting an event featuring performances by the Burundi Royal Drummers, a marketplace, and panel talks. At the National Air and Space Museum, you can honor astronaut Sally Ride at Sally’s Night, an evening of trivia, laser shows, and a scavenger hunt through the museum. Peruse the full list of Smithsonian events here.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• Causa chef Carlos Delgado won Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic at the James Beard Awards last night.

• Abebech in Brightwood Park serves a terrific Ethiopian veggie combo alongside spaghetti Bolognese.

• Photos from the US Army’s birthday celebration and Trump’s military parade this past weekend.

Local news links:

• It’s primary day in Virginia. Democrats will choose between candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general, and some House of Delegates races. (WTOP)

• The Army says it didn’t damage DC’s streets during Trump’s military parade. (WUSA9)

• Acting US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro has voiced support for “criminal investigations of prosecutors in the very office she now runs.” (CNN)

• The Trump budget bill could force the government to renegotiate deals with area airports. (WTOP)

• The Washington Post will combine its Metro, Style, and Sports sections in print. (Ben Mullin)

• Could DC finally get a proper memorial to John Adams? (WTOP)

• Fairfax County Public Schools bought the campus of King Abdullah Academy, which the Saudi government has ceased funding. (FFXnow)

• The National Capital Planning Commission would like to see the Smithsonian Institution get more space from federal properties that the US is trying to get rid of. (Bisnow)

• An alligator was spotted outside a Fairfax motel, then “safely escorted out of the county” alongside its owner. (NBC4 Washington) Another alligator was reportedly spotted in Maryland in April. (Fox 5 DC)

Tuesday’s event picks:

• Venessa Vida Kelley will discuss their novel “When the Tides Held the Moon” at Northeast Neighborhood Library.

• “Ain’t Too Proud,” a musical about the Temptations, opens at National Theatre.

• Kahil El’Zabar and David Murray will play Rhizome DC.

