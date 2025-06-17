We Love Rainy Wedding Portraits—and the Ones From This Annapolis Wedding Are No Exception

Five years after meeting on Bumble, marketing/advertising professionals Erinn and Andrew got engaged, and last May, they wed in a celebration they called “French country meets charming beach wedding.” Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Ellicott City pair chose a waterfront venue decorated in hues of blue paired with eucalyptus and sage green for the Annapolis wedding. Erinn’s favorite part of the day was seeing the way the blue color palette came together—even with the bridesmaids dresses, which were chosen by the bridesmaids with a single parameter: that they be blue. Signature cocktails included an Old Fashioned for him and grapefruit crushes for her, and the cocktail-hour menu was chosen for references to the Chesapeake Bay-front location, including an oyster bar and mini crab cakes—plus the brides’s favorite, charcuterie. For dessert, the cake flavors included olive oil and blood orange layered with mezcal grapefruit. In lieu of favors, the couple made a donation to BARCS, and following the wedding day they honeymooned in Willamette Valley, Oregon.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

The Details

Join the conversation!