We Love Rainy Wedding Portraits—and the Ones From This Annapolis Wedding Are No Exception

The blue-and-white celebration had a “French country meets charming beach wedding” theme. 

Photographs by Dani White Photography

Five years after meeting on Bumble, marketing/advertising professionals Erinn and Andrew got engaged, and last May, they wed in a celebration they called “French country meets charming beach wedding.”

The Ellicott City pair chose a waterfront venue decorated in hues of blue paired with eucalyptus and sage green for the Annapolis wedding. Erinn’s favorite part of the day was seeing the way the blue color palette came together—even with the bridesmaids dresses, which were chosen by the bridesmaids with a single parameter: that they be blue. Signature cocktails included an Old Fashioned for him and grapefruit crushes for her, and the cocktail-hour menu was chosen for references to the Chesapeake Bay-front location, including an oyster bar and mini crab cakes—plus the brides’s favorite, charcuterie. For dessert, the cake flavors included olive oil and blood orange layered with mezcal grapefruit. In lieu of favors, the couple made a donation to BARCS, and following the wedding day they honeymooned in Willamette Valley, Oregon.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-48
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-134
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-126
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-376
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-382
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-404
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-413
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-466
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-459
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-509
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-385

Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-256
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-1184

 

Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-152
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-156

 

Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-158
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-544

Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-1065
Annapolis_Wedding_Photographer-539

The Details

Photographer: Dani White Photography

Planning and design: RCC Weddings & Events

Venue: Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Catering: Be My Guest

Cake and cupcakes: Sweetri

Florals: Willow Oak Flower & Herb Farm

Hair and makeup: Dorsey Beauty

Bride’s attire: Alena Leena from Garnish Boutique

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Indochino

Bridesmaids’ attire: Tuckernuck and Revelry

Music: Great Scott Productions

Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co.

Transportation: Chesapeake Charter

Alcohol: Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits

