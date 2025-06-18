6 Fun Ways to Celebrate Summer Solstice Around DC

Friday is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year and the official start of the season. DC will get almost 15 hours of daylight, with the sun setting after 8:30 PM—plenty of time to hit an event after work and celebrate into the weekend. Here are six ways to mark the occasion.

When: Saturday, June 21 (times vary by museum)

Where: Multiple locations

Price: Free

The Smithsonian is celebrating with special programming, parties, and activities on “Solstice Saturday.” Museums on the National Mall are also extending their evening hours, with closing times as late as midnight. (We see you, National Museum of African Art.) Enjoy festivities throughout the day, from kid-friendly coloring and storytelling at the Sculpture Garden to evening stargazing at the Air and Space Museum.

When: Friday, June 20 from 6 PM to 9 PM

Where: Independence Ave., SW & 15th St., NW

Price: Free

Participate in a traditional Swedish event, Midsummer, with the Swedish Embassy. Head to the Sylvan Theater on the National Mall for maypole dancing, a wreath-making station, trivia, live music, and more. The celebration is taking place on the actual Solstice, so bring a picnic blanket and snacks to watch the sun set at it’s latest time this year.

When: Saturday, June 21 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Where: 5400 Roanoke Ave, Alexandria

Price: $35

Winkler Botanical Preserve, 44 acres of serene woodland in Alexandria, is holding a mindfulness session among the trees, inspired by the Japanese practice of “shinrin yoku” or forest bathing. Take a slow stroll through the forest and participate in individual and group reflections. The session ends with tea and snacks. Advance registration is required.

When: Saturday, June 21 from 11 AM to 3 PM

Where: 3415 11th St., NW

Price: Free

Stop by the Coupe in Columbia Heights to shop a sunny solstice market. Local vendors are selling jewelry, flowers, ceramics, and more. You can also get your tarot cards read by tarot coach Skye Marinda.

When: Saturday, June 21 from 9 AM to 11 AM

Where: 3501 New York Ave., NE

Price: Pay-what-you-can donation

Spend some time in nature during a forest bathing session at the National Arboretum. This calming walk includes prompts for reflection, an opportunity to wander or sit alone in the foliage, and time to share meditations with the group. The walk will end with tea and small snacks.

When: Wednesday, June 25 at 7 PM

Where: 2801 8th St., NE

Price: Free

Brookland bar Dew Drop Inn is throwing its annual party a few days after the solstice. Get reflective with tarot card and astrology readings, or tap into your witchy side and participate in a solstice ritual. Artsy activities include screen printing and making friendship bracelets.