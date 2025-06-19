4 Open Houses We Love This Weekend

Summer has officially arrived, which explains why our open-house picks this weekend feature water views, patios, screened porches, and even a pool and hot tub. Check out these offerings: a penthouse in Adams Morgan, a Tudor in Silver Spring, a farmhouse in Del Ray, and a luxury waterfront listing in Annapolis.

An Adams Morgan Penthouse

Price: $1.25 million

Where: 1823 Belmont Rd NW Unit D, Washington, DC 20009

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

House size: 1,800 sq feet

Listing agents: Ron Mangas Jr., Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, June 21, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, June 22, 1 PM — 3 PM

This penthouse unit features 15-foot ceilings and a private terrace. The kitchen was renovated last year and boasts dark teal cabinetry and natural light. Other highlights include a two-car garage and an additional parking space.

A Silver Spring Tudor

Price: $1.2 million

Where: 9101 Sligo Creek Pkwy, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4.5

House size: 3,203 sq feet

Listing agents: Arlene Koby, Weichert

Open house: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM — 2 PM

This 1953 Tudor-style house sports hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and living rooms on both the first and second levels. The sunroom overlooks the key attraction: a heated in-ground pool.

A Del Ray Farmhouse

Price: $1.4 million

Where: 411 E Bellefonte Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

House size: 1,965 sq feet

Listing agent: Micki MacNaughton and Jen Walker, Corcoran McEnearney

Open house: Sunday, June 22, 2 PM — 4 PM

This 1925 farmhouse features a fireplace in the living room and brick built-ins in the dining room. But the main highlights are out back: a large screened-in porch with a hot tub, a patio, and two sheds that can be used for storage or a gym.

An Annapolis Contemporary

Price: $3.85 million

Where: 2514 Lyon Dr, Annapolis, MD 21403

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/6.5

House size: 5,678 sq feet

Listing agents: Marcia Zercoe, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, June 21, 11 AM — 1 PM

Almost every room in this 1971 contemporary in Annapolis offers water views. Renovated in 2017, the house sports custom cherry floors, a waterfront patio, screened porch, and pier access.