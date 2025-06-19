Weddings

This Intimate, Enchanted-Garden-Themed Wedding Featured Both Fresh and Dried Flowers

The celebration included just 16 guests ones for a weekend in Charlottesville.

Written by
| Photographed by Photography by Jo | Published on
Photograph by Photography by Jo

Marketing professionals Jordana and Steven met on Hinge during the pandemic. For their first date, as was a sign of the times, the pair connected on Zoom—with a call that lasted until 5 a.m. Three years later, Steven proposed on a trip to Charlottesville for Jordana’s birthday.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their fall wedding, they wanted a “whimsical, enchanted garden” theme, which they achieved by exchanging vows in a tucked-away garden full of fresh and dried flowers with an intimate gathering of just 18 guests. Jordan walked down the aisle to Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted”—a processional song she selected when she saw the Eras Tour, pre-engagement. To keep the rain away, the pair engaged in the southern tradition of burying and subsequently digging up a bottle of bourbon. After dinner, they say, everyone pulled up a chair to one table to enjoy the cake together—“the dance floor was empty, but laughter and joy rang through the reception space,” they say. Wedding colors included shades of plum, lilac, dove grey, and forest green, plus pops of magenta and peach, and late-night snacks included parmesan fries, chicken fingers, and a hot chocolate bar.

Following the wedding weekend, the newlyweds honeymooned in Italy.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-4
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-15
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-32
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-83
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-23
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-26
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-137
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-139
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-31
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-33
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-34
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-44
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-42
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-49
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-51
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-50

clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-69
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-145

clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-79
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-84
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-85
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-91

clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-96
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-109
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-130
clifton-inn-wedding-photography-by-jo-181

The Details

Photographer: Photography by Jo

Planning and design: Lemon Drop Events Co.

Venue and catering: The Clifton

Florals: Hedge Fine Blooms

Invitations: Minted

Cake: Cake Bloom

Hair and makeup: Radiant Reflection

Bride’s attire: Made with Love, Lovely Bride 

Groom’s attire: Suitsupply

Music: Melodious Strings; Kevin Graham, DJ for All Occasions

Rentals: Something Vintage, Emerson James Rentals, BBJ La Tavola, MS Events

Transportation: Albemarle Limousine

Videographer: Travel House Films

Welcome party venue: Hazy Mountain 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day