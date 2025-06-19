This Intimate, Enchanted-Garden-Themed Wedding Featured Both Fresh and Dried Flowers

Marketing professionals Jordana and Steven met on Hinge during the pandemic. For their first date, as was a sign of the times, the pair connected on Zoom—with a call that lasted until 5 a.m. Three years later, Steven proposed on a trip to Charlottesville for Jordana’s birthday. Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their fall wedding, they wanted a “whimsical, enchanted garden” theme, which they achieved by exchanging vows in a tucked-away garden full of fresh and dried flowers with an intimate gathering of just 18 guests. Jordan walked down the aisle to Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted”—a processional song she selected when she saw the Eras Tour, pre-engagement. To keep the rain away, the pair engaged in the southern tradition of burying and subsequently digging up a bottle of bourbon. After dinner, they say, everyone pulled up a chair to one table to enjoy the cake together—“the dance floor was empty, but laughter and joy rang through the reception space,” they say. Wedding colors included shades of plum, lilac, dove grey, and forest green, plus pops of magenta and peach, and late-night snacks included parmesan fries, chicken fingers, and a hot chocolate bar.

Following the wedding weekend, the newlyweds honeymooned in Italy.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

The Details

