A Jewel-Toned Art Deco Wedding at the Spy Museum

Katie, an innovation analyst for the Estée Lauder Companies, and Alex, owner of the professional soccer club FC Tulsa, met on Hinge and say they felt compatible from the start. Three years after a first in-person date on the patio of Bluejacket in Navy Yard (they’d FaceTimed before that), Kyle popped the question overlooking the water in the same neighborhood. Afterwards, they celebrated with friends and family over dinner at All Purpose Pizza, and drinks at Jackie.

For their March wedding, they exchanged vows in a ceremony with a full mass, and celebrated at a moody reception that was designed with an Art Deco (but not Gatsby)-inspired aesthetic that included jewel tones, three different table styles, peacock feathers, and a stained-glass-inspired cake. The stationary suite set the tone for the event and, as a nod to the Spy Museum venue, included a “mission” in which guests figured out a secret code—guests who RSVPed with correct code won a door prize. Highlights on the menu included a roaming dim sum cart during cocktail hour; scallops for the first course that were a nod to the couple’s valentine’s tradition; late-night boozy milkshakes; and cookie ice-cream sandwiches. Other special details included the escort wall that featured black-and-white photos of all the guests, with an iridescent overlay that complemented the tablescapes, and a roaming electric violist that played during the cocktail hour as the sun set over the DC skyline.

The Details

Photographer: Sarah Murray Photography

Planning and design: Cherry Blossom Weddings & Events

Venue: Immaculate Conception Church; SPY Museum

Catering: Spilled Milk

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts

Florals: The Rosy Posy

Invitations: OhEleven Studios

Hair and makeup: Carla Pressley

Bride’s attire: Stella York from the Bridal Room

Groom’s attire: Generation Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry

Groomsmen’s attire: Generation Tux

Music: Entertainment Exchange (violinist); The Sound Society via Dan Goldman Events

Rentals: DC Rentals; Something Vintage

Transportation: Limos Inc.

Videographer: Bowen Films

Photo booth: Dan Goldman Events

Audiovisual: Frost DC

 

