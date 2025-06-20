A Jewel-Toned Art Deco Wedding at the Spy Museum

Katie, an innovation analyst for the Estée Lauder Companies, and Alex, owner of the professional soccer club FC Tulsa, met on Hinge and say they felt compatible from the start. Three years after a first in-person date on the patio of Bluejacket in Navy Yard (they’d FaceTimed before that), Kyle popped the question overlooking the water in the same neighborhood. Afterwards, they celebrated with friends and family over dinner at All Purpose Pizza, and drinks at Jackie. Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their March wedding, they exchanged vows in a ceremony with a full mass, and celebrated at a moody reception that was designed with an Art Deco (but not Gatsby)-inspired aesthetic that included jewel tones, three different table styles, peacock feathers, and a stained-glass-inspired cake. The stationary suite set the tone for the event and, as a nod to the Spy Museum venue, included a “mission” in which guests figured out a secret code—guests who RSVPed with correct code won a door prize. Highlights on the menu included a roaming dim sum cart during cocktail hour; scallops for the first course that were a nod to the couple’s valentine’s tradition; late-night boozy milkshakes; and cookie ice-cream sandwiches. Other special details included the escort wall that featured black-and-white photos of all the guests, with an iridescent overlay that complemented the tablescapes, and a roaming electric violist that played during the cocktail hour as the sun set over the DC skyline.

The Details

Photographer: Sarah Murray Photography Planning and design: Cherry Blossom Weddings & Events Venue: Immaculate Conception Church; SPY Museum Catering: Spilled Milk Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Florals: The Rosy Posy Invitations: OhEleven Studios Hair and makeup: Carla Pressley Bride’s attire: Stella York from the Bridal Room Groom’s attire: Generation Tux Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry Groomsmen’s attire: Generation Tux Music: Entertainment Exchange (violinist); The Sound Society via Dan Goldman Events Rentals: DC Rentals; Something Vintage Transportation: Limos Inc. Videographer: Bowen Films Photo booth: Dan Goldman Events Audiovisual: Frost DC

