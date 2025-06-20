Maryland

1

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Andrea Ramezan-Jackson, a partner at Latham & Watkins, and Brent Jackson, a real-estate agent at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Listed: $7,800,000.

Sold: $7,800,000.

Days on market: 262.

Bragging points: New construction with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths, four fireplaces, and a carriage house.

DC

2

Where: Wesley Heights.

Bought by: Rachel Weissman, deputy VP of PhRMA.

Listed: $8,995,000.

Sold: $8,995,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: A renovated 1930s Tudor-style house with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, four fireplaces, an exercise room, a spa, and a terrace with an infinity pool and pergola.

3

Where: Kalorama.

Sold by: Stuart Bern­stein, former US ambassador to Denmark and chairman emeritus of the Bernstein Companies real-estate firm.

Listed: $8,575,000.

Sold: $8,575,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points:A circa-1928 English-manor-style house with six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, an elevator, two fireplaces, a skylight, an in-law suite, and a patio with a fire pit.

4

Where: Wesley Heights.

Bought by: Karl Racine, former DC attorney general.

Listed: $3,999,000.

Sold: $3,800,000.

Days on market: 9.

Bragging points: A 7,200-square-foot Colonial with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, three fireplaces, a library, a recreation room, a covered front porch, and a rear patio.

5

Where: Hill East.

Bought by: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-­Duffy, Fox & Friends Weekend cohost.

Listed: $2,199,000.

Sold: $2,075,000.

Days on market: 42.

Bragging points:A three-level townhouse with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a soaking tub, and off-street parking with an EV charger.

Virginia

6

Where: McLean.

Sold by: The estate of Mary Lee Bowman, Robert E. Lee’s great-granddaughter.

Bought by: Patrick Latessa of Galileo Signature, a development firm that plans to raze it and build a new house.

Listed: $15,500,000.

Sold: $14,050,000.

Days on market: 239.

Bragging points: A four-acre estate with eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, eight fireplaces, a reception hall, a library, a terraced garden, and a four-car garage.

7

Where: McLean.

Bought by: David DenHerder, managing partner at Plus Communications.

Listed: $6,495,000.

Sold: $6,150,000.

Days on market: 230.

Bragging points:A renovated Georgian with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, six fire-places, a library, a media room, an exercise room, a pool, a loggia, and an English garden.

This article appears in the June 2025 issue of Washingtonian.