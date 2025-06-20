This New DC-Based Pickleball Brand Is Everywhere Right Now

Last month, at a party at a home in Chevy Chase, colorful cocktails were garnished with “m”-emblazoned stirrers; racks of blue, white, and yellow sportswear created a pop-up showroom; and a professional pickleball match served as entertainment—all for the launch of Moorlow, a DC-based pickleball athleisure brand.

Founded by three Washington women—former Fox5 anchor Holly Morris Espy, THE Artist Agency casting director Sondra Hoffman, and brain-health advocate Brooks Kenny—the buzzy brand has already gotten Instagram shout-outs from DC influencers as well as national personalities such as Alyssa Farah Griffin of The View. The company donates two dollars from every purchase to Alzheimer’s research nonprofits, including Seth Rogan’s Hilarity for Charity and the BrightFocus Foundation, inspired it says, by “the principle that movement and social connection—core aspects of pickleball—are vital for brain health.”

The collection includes brightly colored bottoms, including shorts and skorts ($78 to $148); tops ($108 to $178); dresses ($228 to $248); and hats ($38 to$ 48).

Moorlow is just the latest local brand to launch pickleball gear: last summer, Annapolis sneaker company Made+ unveiled its first pickleball shoe, and sporting equipment brand Joola, which has been making popular pickleball paddles since 2019, is based in Rockville.

